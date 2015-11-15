7 stylish ideas for your bathroom

One of the most important rooms in your home, the bathroom stands as a symbol for cleanliness and purity. It's a place of relaxation, a getaway after a tiring day, and an escape to enjoy a nice, long shower. The decor options for this heavenly place are endless but nothing compares to the aura of a stylish bathroom.
A stylish bathroom stands out and gives a visual insight to your personality and tastes. You can mix and match with the shades, add unique decor pieces, and embellish the bathroom with your own personal style. Here are some ideas to help you transform your bathroom into a style statement.
Adding brighter tiling in shades of white or pearl white gives the illusion of a bigger and wider bathroom. Not only does it make the bathroom look larger than life, but also brightens the decor. Style your bathroom with marble or Italian tiles for the desired look.
Decorating your sink area with the perfectly-sized basin is what makes a difference. You can add his and hers basins or you can add a singular basin. Depending on the style of your bathroom decor, you can choose various shapes and sizes to suit your needs.
The newest trend is bathroom decor is the edged glass shower separation. Chic and minimalist, the bathroom is divided into two parts stylishly. This design prevents your bathroom from wet floors and keeps the area cleaner.
What better way to destress after a long day than to take a long and soapy soak in a bathtub? If you have minimal space, you can go for a wall-attached bathtub. If you have maximum space, you can add a stand-alone bathtub in a style of your choice.
The mirror you decorate your bathroom with sets the tone for the design and decor. Larger mirrors give you a more enhanced and clearer view for your activities. It also makes the bathroom look bigger.
Futuristic and convenient, wall shower jets are a great addition to your bathroom. The shower jets help you shower easily while providing great pressure to give you an enjoyable and soothing experience.
The lesser the better—this rule applies to all the rooms in your home. Cluttering your bathroom with a plethora of decor and furniture pieces reduces the space and makes the bathroom look smaller. If you need to store your bathroom essentials, opt for a smart shelving system.
