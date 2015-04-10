‘Ceiling white’—probably the most conventional, prevalent, and well known hue that anyone who has ever decorated a home will recognise. In most cases, a white ceiling will be the commonplace choice for new homes and home renovations. But what if you want something different? What other options exist, and how do you incorporate them into your home? Generally there are certain rules to follow: firstly, if you choose a light ceiling, your room will feel airy and your wall higher. Conversely, a dark ceiling will enclose the space, and make it feel smaller—this is not necessarily a bad thing, depending on the ambience you are attempting to create. In addition to this you can consider the texture of your ceiling. A textured concrete ceiling for instance can give a lustrous gleam, and in turn reflect the sun and look excellent in bright daylight. If you are choosing a bright colour, you will want to thoroughly research the hue and ensure you combine it with furniture and decorative items that complement it, rather than crowding its character. Bright or vivid colour on the ceiling can be a risky and daring interior design statement, so ensure you are totally satisfied with the shade before painting, as you may tire of it faster than you realise!

If you would like to see some more colourful ceilings, then check out the examples below and get inspired to give your home a renewed sense of style and life.