Creating a home cinema

There's nothing quite like going to the movie theatre and watching a film. It's all the little things that make it such a special occasion: the smell of popcorn, the slow build up while film trailers are being shown, and the pure excitement when the lights finally dim and the film starts.
Attempting to replicate the unique movie experience at home is not as easy as it seems. It all comes down to choosing suitable seating, lighting, video display unit, and of coarse taking into consideration the layout of the room. Not to mention it's the small touches that make a cinema room special. Today at homify, we explore the possibilities for those who seek to reproduce the movie theatre experience at home.
There's a tangible classiness to this home cinema. The brown tones of the couches and rug, along with the subtle cream shade of the ceiling and walls gives the room a professional feel. We especially love how the wooden floorboards rise up the rear wall to make a border around the projector screen.
This is a room designed for people to be comfy. The couch is lined with heaps of multicoloured pillows to choose from, and simply invites people to lie down and relax. Don't forget to grab a blanket for snuggling with loved ones, or maybe to hide under when the film gets a bit too scary. Portraits of actors and actresses along the rear wall is a unique talking point for when there's a break from watching movies.
Don’t you hate it when you're at the movies, sat down, ready to watch the film, only problem is: you cannot see the screen because there's someone's head blocking the way? Ensure this never happens in your home cinema by incorporating an elevated floor. Increase the elevation of the seats at the rear of the room so nobody is going to have a bad view of the film.
Where to start in this room? Finite Solutions again prove they're experts of replicating the home cinema look in everyday homes. The choice to use individual leather armchairs pays off massively here, they're pure luxury. Take note of the cup-holders built into the armrest of the chairs. In the end, the hardest decision facing users of this room is: where do I sit?
We all want a cinema in our home, but sometimes other necessities take priority and we need something a little more discreet. Here we see experts from Designer Vision and Sound combine a living room space that changes into a media-room with the flick of switch. The large screen projector is fully retractable and will remain unnoticed on the ceiling. Likewise, the ceiling has built in speakers that blend-in perfectly with the colour scheme of the living room.
Talk about leaving the best until last! To provide the ultimate sound experience, speakers are placed on the upper reaches of the walls to project crisp sound from every angle. L.E.D lighting illuminates the walkway whilst a night sky is replicated above. Every finish in this room is top of the range. Again plush leather seats are used to ensure prime comfort.
