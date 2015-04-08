Creating a home cinema

There's nothing quite like going to the movie theatre and watching a film. It's all the little things that make it such a special occasion: the smell of popcorn, the slow build up while film trailers are being shown, and the pure excitement when the lights finally dim and the film starts.

Attempting to replicate the unique movie experience at home is not as easy as it seems. It all comes down to choosing suitable seating, lighting, video display unit, and of coarse taking into consideration the layout of the room. Not to mention it's the small touches that make a cinema room special. Today at homify, we explore the possibilities for those who seek to reproduce the movie theatre experience at home.