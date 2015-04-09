Kitchen benchtop inspiration

One of the most exciting renovating trends has been the growing use of concrete in the home. Opinions are changing as many are incorporating concrete in their kitchen. Its easy to see why—concrete is very easy to clean, durable and can be shaped to your particular design. There's also a number of aesthetic options available including: leaving the concrete raw, applying a sleek polish, or even treating the concrete with natural sealants for a distinct look.

Here we see a concrete benchtop fit in seamlessly with the rest of the kitchen décor. The combined use of the contrasting textures of the wooden panels and the patterned tiling is a defining style of this room.

