6 Essential Items for a peaceful garden retreat

One of the fantastic benefits to having a beautiful garden is the opportunity to entertain outdoors. What better way to spend an afternoon or evening that spending time with loved ones. The peace and privacy of a garden is the perfect setting. Unfortunately the garden also does not allow for complete control of the elements. The weather can too often change after an event has been organised. In these situations it is a great benefit to have an undercover entertaining area such as this one. This beautiful undercover space was made by Ecospace spaña in Spain. It consists of stunning pale timbers that reflect the outdoor sunshine and the indoor lights to create a wonderful warm and inviting space. Try using plants in the undercover areas, or place lights outside to really connect this space to the garden outside.

Gardens are wonderful places to relax and unwind after a long week. Create a private, relaxing oasis in the garden of any house. The garden design does not have to be as formal as the traditional Japanese or Islamic gardens. A garden can be as creative or as simple as is required. These are just a few ideas on what can be included in a peaceful garden retreat. Don’t be afraid to create surprises in a garden. For more garden inspiration see 6 Ultimate Backyard Retreats.