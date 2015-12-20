Sensational Asian style bathroom basins

In large houses there is ample room to allow for your interior decorating imagination to run wild. Anything that can be imagined is possible. The bathroom is no exception. With a large bathroom, there are more opportunities to include more and larger items, without concern for size. In this large bathroom, the designers have made full use of the ample space. These stunning basins are the feature of the room. Made from sandstone, marble and onyx, they stand out with their unique texture and beautiful warm golden tones. Using these basins is like refreshing yourself beside a beautiful waterfall. These basins will be the feature of any bathroom they are in. Match these with similar toned golden items, or contrast them with a bold colour.

The bathroom is one of the busiest places in a house. It is the place we drag ourselves when we arise and the place where we refresh for a meal. It should be designed for the people who live there, reflecting their styles and tastes. Asian styles in interior design have rapidly gained popularity in recent years. Their natural tones and minimalism have inspired a new generation. Their focus on natural materials and simple designs are similar to modern themes. These 6 ideas for Asian inspired bathroom basins reflect these new design features. Create a new Asian inspired bathroom with these ideas. For more inspiration see Asian Style Living Room ideas.