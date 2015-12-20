Sensational Asian style bathroom basins

The bathroom basin is one of the busiest places in the house. It makes sense that it is also one of the most comfortable. Bathrooms should be places that are both functional for the residents and reflect the style and tastes of those who live there. There are so many styles of bathrooms around today. Whether you have a large bathroom in a sprawling home or a compact bathroom in a small apartment there are ways to create a unique style with the choice of bathroom fittings. Traditional colonial bathrooms are often characterised by ornate and detailed fixtures, while modern bathrooms keep detail to a minimum, focusing on smooth lines. Asian style bathrooms have gained popularity in recent years. The use of natural materials and the simple designs have attracted the attention of designers worldwide. homify has done the research for you and found 6 ideas for bathroom basins in an Asian inspired bathroom.
Asian inspired styles are often characterised by simple designs created with natural materials. Similar to the modern designs in their simplicity, they differ in the inclusion of beautiful details in the natural materials that they use. This beautiful bathroom basin is a fantastic example. It is a simple design, consisting of a classic Asian shaped bowl, however, the details lie in the materials. It is made from natural marble. Upon closer inspection of the marble reveals stunning lines, swirls and marks made by the creation process. The lovely yellow colour creates a warmth in the bathroom. Place this basin in any simple bathroom to give it an Asian style theme. Match it with a bold red, or a shiny black to continue the Asian theme.
For many people who undertake renovations in a house, the focus is on creating a completely original and unique place. Items chosen for such houses are chosen for their originality and the fact that there are no other items the same. They are often carefully chosen after much searching and deliberating. This bathroom basin would suit a bathroom such as this. Each piece is created individually by the staff at Agir Céramique in France. The stunning markings inside the basin contain a collection of neutral natural colours of the earth; grey, brown and cream with red highlights. The focus on a natural colour palette is in line with the Asian style. This piece would make a beautiful focus point for any Asian inspired bathroom.
Colour has the ability to create mood and atmosphere is a space. Advertisers have known this for some time, and frequently use colours to create a desired response that encourages consumption. In Asian designs the main colours include the natural tones of grey, brown, white and black. They also use the less natural tone of red. In many Asian cultures red is seen as a lucky colour, representing prosperity. Blue on the other hand represents intelligence, calmness and concentration. It is the colour of the skies above. This basin seems to reflect the skies above. It includes a variety of blue hues, together with a touch of white, mimicking the sky perfectly. The colour in this basin will certainly make this piece stand out in the room.
Timber is one of the most natural materials that can be used in interior design. The variety of timber available is huge. Each wooden species have individual qualities that make them unique and beautiful. From the rich red tones of mahogany to the grey brown tones of walnut. Trees are very resilient and can withstand extreme weather conditions. This makes timber an ideal natural material to use in the bathroom. This stunning bathroom basin is inspired by Asian traditions. It is handmade from individual pieces of timber and worked together to form this beautiful basin. This would be the feature item in any Asian styled bathroom. Match this with other wooden features in a bathroom. Add a splash of red to really highlight the Asian influence. This beautiful wooden basin has been designed by DesignPortrait in Russia.
Interior Design in Asia has developed and changed considerably in the last century. The natural tones depicted in the colours of Asian designs have not changed, but the structures have changed and modernised. One such item is the bathroom basin. This basin still maintains the simple natural slate colour popular in Asian décor, although the style has changed. The style has been modernised to create a more curved, stylised basin. The shape resembles a curved leaf retrieved from the forest floor. It has been used in this bathroom in a minimalist style. It will also suit a traditional Asian themed bathroom. Match it with white or grey items. Include a splash of colour to give the room a focus and energy.
In large houses there is ample room to allow for your interior decorating imagination to run wild. Anything that can be imagined is possible. The bathroom is no exception. With a large bathroom, there are more opportunities to include more and larger items, without concern for size. In this large bathroom, the designers have made full use of the ample space. These stunning basins are the feature of the room. Made from sandstone, marble and onyx, they stand out with their unique texture and beautiful warm golden tones. Using these basins is like refreshing yourself beside a beautiful waterfall. These basins will be the feature of any bathroom they are in. Match these with similar toned golden items, or contrast them with a bold colour.
