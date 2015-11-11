6 Modern bathroom sinks

A bathroom will inevitably contain a sink for all intents and purposes. Their uncontested usefulness has been tried and tested with many various types and models of sinks. Modern designs for bathroom sinks are affluent and the following idea book will show some inspirations that will take anyone's breath away.
This astoundingly graceful bathroom sink is a masterpiece item. The sleek and elongated elegance of this bathroom sink draws all the attention to it. Having this piece in a bathroom brings much movement to it and it is also a piece that pays tribute to the the rustling natural flow of water. Modern design has a home in this bathroom with this beautiful sink design.
When practicality meets modernism this is what the result will be. This picture shows a kind of sink with more than one purpose: beneath each sink are three compartments that can be moved to reveal their content. Alessandro Isola created a design that encompasses minimalism with the smooth circular lines of the sinks and usefulness with the possibility of storage underneath them as well as the metallic towel rack.
This picture shows a bathroom sink made out of stone which is in direct correlation to water: as water flows and travels it polishes stones. There is an earthy element to this sink and to the wooden piece of furniture it sits on: the elements of water with the tap, earth with the stone and the wood. Also, the snail-like shape of the wooden sink support offers storage options as well as being a fun twist for this bathroom ensemble.
Here is a lovely kind of bathroom sink that can bring a dash of a delightful light turquoise to a bathroom. This bathroom sink is adorned with a minimalist and contemporary water tap. The color shade is slightly lighter in the middle, giving the sink an appealing vintage look. If one chooses to opt for this kind of sink, their bathroom will therefor be greatly improved with color and modernism.
This picture present a sink bowl that is slightly tilted and that seems like it is leaning forward, about to float above the ground: that is what makes this sink so unique. The masterful work done on this tilted this sink is shown by the seamless lines and angles of the sink bowl. Also, the dark tone of this bathroom sink is perfectly coordinated with the light toned wooden sink cupboard.
Here is presented an astounding kind of design with a minimalist approach. This beautiful bathroom sink is adorned with a faucet tap that looks like a trident which is in direct correlation with the ever-present water theme in a bathroom. A bathroom that contains a sink such as this one translates into white modernity because of the slanted edges. This bathroom sink is sure to enliven any bathroom it is in.