6 Bathtub inspirations for a modern Indian home

When so many options are available, opting for a classic look for a bathtub can do no wrong. A timeless piece such as this clawfoot tub will augment an elegant style to the room as well as being a tried and true comfortable bath. In this picture, the dark and rich shade of blue of the outer shell of the tub brings out its golden feet and water tap. A refined look can be attained by having a clawfoot tub such as this one in a bathroom.