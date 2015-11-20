Stunning hallway decoration ideas

Every home has a hallway: it is a welcoming space into one's humble abode. Upon the first step into a house, the hallway will be a reflection of the atmosphere of the rooms to come. Since this area is one where people come and go, wait around or put on the necessary clothing and shoes to go outside, the hallway has to be a space where one will comfortably do the aforementioned actions. Here are some ideas that will transform a hallway into more than a passing through area.