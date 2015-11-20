Stunning hallway decoration ideas

Every home has a hallway: it is a welcoming space into one's humble abode. Upon the first step into a house, the hallway will be a reflection of the atmosphere of the rooms to come. Since this area is one where people come and go, wait around or put on the necessary clothing and shoes to go outside, the hallway has to be a space where one will comfortably do the aforementioned actions. Here are some ideas that will transform a hallway into more than a passing through area.
This picture presents a spacious and luxurious hallway design. The impressive breathability of this hallway is proven by the fact that gold accents have been carefully placed allover the room without overcrowding or saturating this space. These elegant touches are present on the curved resplendent doors, the golden feed of the lamps, the gorgeous table sphere foot and the stunning image of the white trees on a gold background that are on two opposing walls. This truly is a palatial entry into a home.
The decorative piece of this room is quite unique and creative. This piece may be used in the middle of a hallway as a centrepiece worthy of every look from any passerby or in any other place in a hallway. It's meticulous detailing is worthy of a closer and longer look since the butterflies shapes have been cut out to seem like they are about to take flight. Also the beautiful glistening turquoise back panel of the masterful decorative piece.
This jaw-dropping table is a modern piece that will bring much character to the hallway it is in. The ingenious thought behind this piled up table is that of perfectly balanced and slanted creamy white boards. Incredibly masterful work is at play here and this magnificent piece will truly shine in any hallway which will not go unnoticed.
Here is an inspiration to create depth and movement in a hallway. Hung on the wall is an abstract figure that seems to be in constant fluid movement. When taking a closer look, this mounted sculpture resembles a flower, a spiralling creek or a twirling whirlpool. Its incessant motion replenishes the hallway it is in as well as being of a dark metallic tone that can be coordinated with the rest of the decorative pieces in this image.
This regal table is an unforgettable piece that pops out out of its frame. The clever idea present in this image is that of dichotomy between the splendour of this table and its debris dominated ramshackle surroundings. The designer, Sergio Gomes, has been inspired by the shape and image of an opulent watch. Mirrors have been used for this original table to represent the shimmering of precious metals, they also will create an illusion of more space because of their reflective quality.