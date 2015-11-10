6 tips to a more eco-friendly home

Making your home more eco-friendly can be rewarding in many ways. Not only does it provide environmentally conscious solutions to problems such as power cuts and water shortages which are commonplace in India, it also allows us to feel more connected to nature. An eco-friendly home addresses more global issues such as environmental destruction and global warming as well. Now we can all be environmental activist and eco-warriors by choosing to design our houses in an environmentally conscious manner. It's not so much about saving the planet as it is about saving ourselves from self-destruction! Last but not least, making your home more eco-friendly is also extremely financially rewarding. Other than saving you lots of money, eco-friendly homes can also be sold and rented out for higher prices.

Let's browse through some of these tips to a more eco-friendly home and see if we can find any suitable ideas for our homes.