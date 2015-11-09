Best use of teal blue and grey

The other angle of the bedroom throws light on the sleek headboard design and the mirrored corners. This room is designed on minimal and simple formats and does not incorporate any extra furniture. A cosy chaise lounge in teal adds that extra dash of colour that brings freshness and agility in the room. The patterned white rug and mirrors acts as great illusionists for creating an appearance of space in this love inducing paradise. The natural glow from the French glass windows enlightens the splendid beauty and distinguished charm of this room.

If you are looking for a creative and colourful bedroom, here's an ideabook that will help greatly : Creative bedroom interiors full of bright accents