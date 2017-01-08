A vibrant and playful apartment for modern Indian couples

Built for a young couple in the southwest part of Brasilia, the Brazilian capital, this apartment is a modern affair that merges different functional spaces tastefully and receives lots of sun. With an area of about 1080 square feet, this home combines traditional materials like Carrara marble on the floor with burnt cement finishing for walls. The kitchen has been integrated with the dining and living in an artful manner, while comfort and practicality rule all areas for hassle-free living. Bold colours and unique decorative elements add a hint of fun and spirit to this apartment which is ideal for receiving friends and indulging in a fashionable lifestyle. You will surely be inspired for your Indian project too by this creation from the architects at Carpaneda & NASR.
From this vantage point you can easily see how the living area gets oodles of sunlight during the day through the massive glass windows at the far end. Sheer curtains make for a dreamy atmosphere, while a sleek TV unit offers entertainment.
A large and cosy white sofa positioned against a burnt cement wall offers ample seating in the living space besides an elegant armchair on the right. Geometrically-inspired and colourful artworks, lush indoor greens, a couple of gleaming black coffee tables, a black and white rug and a customised wood and iron shelf make this a bold and playful setting for relaxation and entertainment.
On the other side of the customised shelf in the living space is the dining area of this flat. The shelf doesn’t just display collectibles, but also creates a subtle sense of separation between the living and dining without hampering the open plan layout. On the left, wooden slats line the exterior wall of the kitchen for a rich and warm look. A sleek white bar-counter is mounted against this wooden wall and accompanied by artistically carved wooden barstools with white seats.
A sleek and modern table surrounded by chic chairs in cosy upholstery makes for pleasurable mealtimes. Soothing lights make for an inviting ambiance, while a bunch of yellow flowers add colour to the space.
We love how the kitchen opens up to the dining and living areas, thereby creating a sense of openness and airiness in the apartment. The wooden shutters of the kitchen window blend seamlessly with the rest of the wall when they are closed. But when open, they make it easy for the chef to interact with the guests.
Rendered mainly in black and white, the kitchen is narrow yet spacious and lined with smooth cabinets for all storage needs. The glossy black countertops contrast the white cabinets, while chrome appliances add a modern shine here. Note how the playful yellow juicer sits on the counter which is right opposite the bar-counter outside. This way, it will be easy to juice fresh fruits and pass it on outside.
Black, white and grey patterned ceramic tiles clad the kitchen backsplash for a bold and interesting look. They add spice to the smooth storage units and act as an elegant backdrop for bright red crockery and trendy fixtures.
