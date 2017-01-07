Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern and tasteful Indian family home

Residence of Mr Mukesh Shah, Sanchi Shah
From the interior designers and decorators at Ssquare Designs in Ahmedabad, we bring you a contemporary and stylish home owned by Mr. Mukesh Shah and his family. Modern and sleek furniture, minimalistic decor, and smart storage solutions make this residence cosy and comfortable. Bright and tasteful lights and warm wooden touches add to its attraction, while the bedrooms offer random doses of colour. Read on to get inspired.

Elegant entrance

Residence of Mr Mukesh Shah, Sanchi Shah
The marble wall opposite the entrance door, the smooth wooden elements and the gorgeous false ceiling make this space perfect for inviting in guests. The wood and white panel on the false ceiling is both indirectly lit and features embedded lights for a smart look.

Compact entertainment

Residence of Mr Mukesh Shah, Sanchi Shah
The entrance directly leads to the living area, where we came across a trendy TV unit. The panel holding the TV is earthy-looking and features a wooden background. The cabinet underneath is sleek and looks smart.

Luxurious ambiance

Residence of Mr Mukesh Shah, Sanchi Shah
A salmon pink L-shaped sofa offers luxurious seating in the living space, while an ultramodern coffee table pulls the look together. A gorgeous chandelier and a beige rug offer warmth and cosiness.

Stylish dining

Residence of Mr Mukesh Shah, Sanchi Shah
The wood and white dining space furniture makes for a regal setting to enjoy meals and chat with loved ones. Tinted glass doors set in wooden frames lead to an airy balcony, while the wooden panel of the false ceiling lends warmth here.

Smart storage

Residence of Mr Mukesh Shah, Sanchi Shah
Pull-out shelving units like these make the kitchen a very convenient and practical space. They hardly take up any space but hold a lot of essentials.

Cheerful bedroom

Residence of Mr Mukesh Shah, Sanchi Shah
Bold wooden stripes on the wall, a textured headboard and buttery yellow bedding make this bedroom stylish and cheerful. The dressing unit flaunts a unique design, while the mirror reflects the cosy window seat.


Wood and white storage

Residence of Mr Mukesh Shah, Sanchi Shah
Dark wooden and white stripes make the in-built closets in this bedroom warm and fashionable. Smooth finishing and chic handles add to their appeal.

Grey and white beauty

Residence of Mr Mukesh Shah, Sanchi Shah
Different shades of grey and white come together to make this bedroom look elegant and inviting. The white bed looks trendy, while the window screens are charmingly patterned.

Glossy goodness

Residence of Mr Mukesh Shah, Sanchi Shah
The in-built closet in this bedroom comes with glossy sliding doors in white with smart black and silver detailing on them. The sleek dressing and TV unit are positioned side by side and they go well with the general mood of the room.

Splash of vibrancy

Residence of Mr Mukesh Shah, Sanchi Shah
This simple and soothing bedroom wows with a vibrant and printed bedspread and a buttoned headboard which provides ample support to the back. Recessed lighting ensure a romantic and relaxing mood.

Here’s another tour you might like - A rustic Pune bungalow with amazing views.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


