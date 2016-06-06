A lavish south Indian residence

Sanskriti architects from Kochi have beautifully created a homely residence that is an iconic fusion of modern and conventional tastes. Built in the heart of God’s own country, Kerala, this abode is an amiable architectural beauty that is compelling and captivating at the same time. The highlighting feature of the house is the internal courtyard that is symmetrically placed to unfold its goodness in all directions. With colourful displays and exceptional artwork, this residence surely demands a detailed tour.
The living room is the first place you encounter after stepping inside the house. With pristine white interiors and selectively chosen wooden details, this area renders a soothing and calming effect to the room. It is a stunning display of beige and brown sofa set that is neatly placed in one corner. A compact wooden coffee table adds the finishing touches to the room. Apart from this, the one feature that is absolutely brimming with energy and freshness is the graceful display of green plants and planters.
The stairs are a striking feature of the house that is intricately designed with black granite and glass handles. This sky lit marvel starts from the living room and stretches beautifully on both the floors creating a wonderful display. On the ground floor, the stairs are accompanied by a compact puja room that is inbuilt on the stone wall besides the courtyard.
The courtyard is an absolute visual delight that is highly refreshing and therapeutic. This courtyard is designed in such a way that it is visible from any corner of the house. Even if you are on the top floor, it is a regular sight to watch. The different shades of green compose a tuneful melody with sweet sound of trickling water in the fountain. The skylight feature helps the plants to enjoy natural light and fresh air. It eventually fills the whole house with positivity and bliss.
A cosy eating place, this dining room is designed besides the kitchen. Showcasing the various nuances of brown, this set-up generates fondness and friendliness with the durable and sturdy wooden dining table that looks dapper against the lightly toned curtains. This area is further accentuated with the splash of bright and shimmery red used in the designing of cabinets.
The first bedroom is a classy concoction of white, blue and grey hues. The serene backdrop created by white interiors helps in further enhancing the beauty of brighter shades. A huge king size bed rests lavishly holding the unmoved focal point. It is perfectly contrasted by silky coverlet and shiny cushions. To add to the drama, the accent wall is accentuated with subtle white and grey wallpaper and is fitted with colourful shutters. The deep-coloured curtains imbue a perfect radiance against the pale flooring and dim lighting.
What adds life to this room is the superb wallpaper that along with a colourful display also complements the interiors in style and sophistication. The white and brown patterns form an optical illusion that is flanked by sturdy wooden cabinets on one side and plain white walls on the other. The mustard shutters and bright cushions sing a melodious tune in the company of vivid curtains.
