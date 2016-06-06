A lavish south Indian residence

What adds life to this room is the superb wallpaper that along with a colourful display also complements the interiors in style and sophistication. The white and brown patterns form an optical illusion that is flanked by sturdy wooden cabinets on one side and plain white walls on the other. The mustard shutters and bright cushions sing a melodious tune in the company of vivid curtains.

