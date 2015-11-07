A nested farmhouse in Pune

Wai is a beautiful city on the foothills of a popular hill station of Maharashtra; Mahabaleshwar. This place is known for its steep Ghats, cool climate and serene landscape. Designed by Square7, architects in Pune, ‘Nest’ is a beautiful farmhouse built in the picturesque Wai and is surrounded by graceful trees and mountains. This farmhouse is suited for both small and large families. The main idea behind its creation was to seamlessly integrate the interiors with the serene exteriors creating a memorable stay for visitors. This farmhouse is an awesome place to feel at home away from home. Let us take you on a tour of this attractive property.
The entrance of this farmhouse is artfully created in multiple shades of orange and white. The slow inclusion of pink from the flooring adds a lovely stance to the entrance view. For enhancing the grandiosity of the place, steps are included in the entrance that welcome you inside a heavenly abode. A small village like white gate is incorporated for a perfect countryside look and feel.
The living room indeed is an enthralling vista. It is hard to fit in the entire beauty in one instance. The living room is encountered the moment you step inside this residence. It cordially invites with soothing wall colours and wooden detailing. Curtains are added for extra warmth and glamour. They create a perfect harmony with sun kissed exteriors and calming and cool interiors.
This house offers a splendid side view. The house is surrounded by a metal fence from both the sides. This imparts a perfect rustic look and feel to the place. Huge French windows solemnize the marriage of exteriors with the interiors. They ensure that warm sun rays enter in maximum possible ways, unfolding their true brightness and purity in the whole house. The house is provided with a triangular ceiling that gives an impression of height and creativity.
The interiors of the house are very subtly designed. They not only add an appearance of space but look perfect amidst the different nuances of green. The efficient use of neutral colours looks absolutely divine against the warming and pleasing sunrays. The huge glass windows allow the incoming of fresh and pure air in the morning. This hill station is known for mist formation and chilly weather. The glass windows help you enjoy the cool weather while sitting inside in the company of friends and warm blankets. The interiors induce a friendly and affable feeling that makes your vacation truly memorable.
The exteriors of this house form a picture perfect frame. It fits nicely against the picturesque surroundings and provides you a cool place to relax and rejuvenate. An extra walking pathway is created outside the house. This proves to be the best place for enjoying a morning walk amidst the dew drops or even can be used to host a cosy candle night dinner with your partner.
