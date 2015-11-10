6 tips to add color to the bathroom

Adding color to the bathroom can give it a fresh, new, and trendy look. It's always a good idea to spice things up a bit at home to avoid it from becoming boring and dull. We often forget to add color to the bathroom, forgetting that the bathroom can be quite an inspirational place as well. We've all had our share of eureka moments in the shower for sure.
There are various ways we can add color to the bathroom. In this idea guide, we will go through some ideas for adding a splash of color in the bathroom—for small budgets and big budgets. Let's browse through these ideas and get some colorful inspiration.
A bright colored sink adds a unique touch to a bathroom and a surprising splash of color as sinks are usually almost always white. If you choose an orange sink, try to add some other orange things in the bathroom as well so it doesn't look totally out of place. It could be towels, the shower room curtain, or a rubber duck.
Pictured here, is a bathroom meant for a child, but bright colors are not only meant for children. It's alright to splash some color around and have some fun once in a while.
This cheerful child's bathroom is designed by Arquiteta Aclaene de Mello, interior architects based in Brazil.
Adding colorful shelves is one way perking up the bathroom and also creating more storage space. Colorful shelves can make a boring bathroom look funky all of a sudden. Don't be shy to use bright colors. It will also help to elevate your mood on days that you get up on the wrong side of the bed.
Pictured here, we see bright blue and yellow shelves of various sizes. Extra bathroom storage never hurt anyone anyway. In fact, it might help to keep your bathroom clutter free and neater. C
With wallpaper, you can really go crazy with colors and patterns too. The possibilities are endless. Furthermore, it's a rather simple and affordable way to add color to your bathroom.
This colorful retro style wallpaper gives the bathroom a 60's groovy look that is making a huge comeback these days. Now you can get ready for your boogie nights with style.
Colored lights can add a subtle touch of color to your bathroom, and the best part is you can choose to have color or no color by the mere flick of a switch. Many spas often use colored lights to create a relaxing atmosphere, and you can borrow this idea for your bathroom at home. This way you can keep your bathroom plain and simple, and yet give it a makeover with lights. If you're renting, this may be a good option for you too.
Placing artwork in the bathroom is rare, but it's actually an excellent idea to add some color to the bathroom without making any permanent or big changes. There you go, another good idea for people who are renting.
Be aware of the fact that placing a painting in the bathroom might cause damage to it in the long run because of the wetness in the bathroom. So, save your expensive paintings for some other room in the house. Choose a pop art poster instead, or something fitting for a bathroom.
The tiles in the shower room often end up getting stained after a certain period of time. Using bright colored tiles for the shower room can prevent the stains from showing. It also adds color to the most refreshing place in the bathroom—the shower, which is quite apt don't you think?
The striking fuchsia colored tiles pictured here give the shower room a zesty appeal that has you feeling refreshed even before you jump in the shower.
We hope you've found some useful tips to add color to your bathroom here. For more related ideas and inspiration, have a look at 5 bathroom shelving ideas.