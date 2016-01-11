A home overflowing with luxury

Relaxing, calming and soothing, the bedroom is an ultimate destination of repose. A subtle lavender on the walls forms the perfect backdrop for a beige bed with a high rise puffed headboard. This area is given a fairy tale effect pertaining to the luxurious bed, sparkling white wardrobe and ceiling suspended lamps. Other beautiful accents like a patterned rug and a beige seating line-up further bring a deep sense of style and elegance in the room.

