A bedroom floating in elegance and serenity

Unlike other architecture ideabooks, this ideabook is about one bedroom that is intricately designed as per client’s requirements. Hasta architects in Bellary, Karnataka have given a distinctive yet awe-inspiring look to the bedroom by employing effective lighting, delicate ceiling designs and subtle interiors. On a holistic level, this design resembles a cube that is extremely comforting and highly endearing. Overall, the room exudes elegance and serenity throughout yet helps one get that exotic bedroom feel. Let us take you on a tour of this surreal bedroom.
This master bedroom is indeed a beautiful and charming sight to watch. The whole bedroom cordially welcomes you inside and makes you feel ‘at home’ in the very first sight. The corner placement of the bed lends a spacious feel to the room, which is further made prominent by the use of subtle yet rich ivory shades. The whole bedroom is a broad mix of white and brown that imparts a refreshing aura. Little splashes of bright hues from the bed linen and coverlets bring brightness and agility to the room. Creative wallpaper is employed on the accent wall, which is highlighting and engaging at the same time.
Storage is an inevitable part of any bedroom. The designers realized that conventional storage will not work in this case and thus came up with a unique storage idea that is extremely creative and modern. A sleek wooden cabinet is given a distinctive touch by employing sliding doors made of frosted glass. This material not only enables you to have a glimpse of the inside, but also provides a refreshing twist to the conventional glass doors. For further embellishing the room, low rise exposed wall shelves are incorporated next to the wardrobe.
A modern bedroom is never complete without a compact seating line up. In this case, a wall platform is transformed into an Indianised Baithak that provides the perfect lounging spot. Besides a glass window, this baithak is lined with a comfortable white platform and contrasting brown cushions. They blend in well with the interiors and add an extra bit of warmth to the area.
The wall unit is designed beautifully in a space saving format. It does not occupy any additional space, instead uses the entry wall as the background. An inbuilt wooden platform forms the base of the TV that is mounted on the wall. A series of drawers further carry forward the monotony of white and brown and make an ideal storage compartment for all TV accessories. An additional storage is provided by the glass shelves that is perfect for decorating the room with colourful and bright collectibles.
As seen here, the interiors are beautifully designed in a calming ivory shade. To break the monotony of this colour and to impart a brighter touch, the ceiling is designed in a swarthy wooden shade that intensifies the box type feeling and is adorned by delicate butterfly patterns. It is in exact line with the dark toned bed platform and thus creates a perfect harmonious effect. The LED lamps on the ceiling spread their glory all over the bed making it an ideal reading and resting place.
