Modern designs make a good home

A contemporary and chic look of the house is further evident in the modern bar design that makes an ideal place to let loose and chill around with friends and family. A cosy cabinet is created behind the wooden wall shelf that is heavily embellished with wooden artefacts. Perfect ambience is created by the sensual wall painting and intricate under cabinet lighting that showcases the effect of a typical pub or a lounge.

This house is a beautiful inspiration for people who want simple yet contemporary looking house with natural colours and artful wooden patterns. Here's link to another beautiful and glamorous architecture in Bangalore you cannot afford to miss : A glamorous home with love and tenderness