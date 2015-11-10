Modern designs make a good home

Designed by Cozy nest interiors in Bangalore, this residence emulates an idyllic aura and pleasing stance. This residence employs the appropriate and effective use of wooden embellishments that are easily evident in all the rooms. A colourful palette of natural colours engulfs the entire abode in its charm and beauty. Ideal for a small family, this modern residence is indeed designed to fulfill dreams and create memories. Without any ado, let's take you on a tour to this amazing abode in modern designs that makes it a good home.
A mesmerizing indoor fountain that is undoubtedly the most amusing and engaging feature of the whole house carries the splendidness of the living area forward. The placement of Indian bells and deity structure near the soothing sound of trickling water fills the air with purity and bliss. This divine grace is enhanced using indoor plants and concealed lighting.
The living room is marked with soothing white and blue shades that create an ideal tropical look in the area. A soothing wallpaper and pristine white sofa set further add to the elegance. The wooden additions of the room are worth a mention as they cast a magical spell with their creative presence. The wooden false ceiling design extends from the ceiling to the fountain area and is indeed a beautiful sight to watch. A lovely demarcation is created with the wooden and glass pattern that separates the living room from the kitchen.
Unlike the usual white and shades of white, this room employs a slightly different twist with the use of yellow hues that induce togetherness and cosiness in the room. The partly green accent wall that is composed of memorable family pictures and portraits renders a brighter contrast. It baths, beautifully in the radiance of a burning yellow Lamp. The bed is simple yet sturdy wooden furniture that comes with a raw feel and is accompanied by similar side tables. This entire room is made to witness the natural light from the huge glass windows that stretch from the floor to the ceiling. They are opaquely covered in beautiful flowery patterned curtains for added brilliance.
At the very first instant, the dining room exudes an inviting and affectionate feel. A durable glass and wooden ensemble flanked by wooden chairs holds the centre spot. A lovely flower vase further adorns this dining table, which is in perfect harmony with the colourful curtains. Wood plays an important role in this room as well. The compact wooden cabinet is used for a soft display of traditional Indian artefacts and decorative items. The wooden false ceiling is another striking feature that comes along with concealed LED Lighting and suspended lamps.
A contemporary and chic look of the house is further evident in the modern bar design that makes an ideal place to let loose and chill around with friends and family. A cosy cabinet is created behind the wooden wall shelf that is heavily embellished with wooden artefacts. Perfect ambience is created by the sensual wall painting and intricate under cabinet lighting that showcases the effect of a typical pub or a lounge.
This house is a beautiful inspiration for people who want simple yet contemporary looking house with natural colours and artful wooden patterns. Here's link to another beautiful and glamorous architecture in Bangalore you cannot afford to miss : A glamorous home with love and tenderness