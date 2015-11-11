Garden chairs for terraces and balconies

Those with a green hand can create a garden anywhere, be it a nice backyard behind their home, or a tiny balcony that's part of a modular house. But a garden isn't just a place to grow some shrubs and herbs, its a peaceful sanctuary to get away from the hustle and bustle of life, a quaint corner to relax away from the noise and commotion of the crowded life in India. A nice garden chair can make all the difference in such a setting. Here are 5 kinds of garden chairs that will help one relax in one's balcony or patio.
These wicker garden chairs designed by BENDER ARQUITETURA are perfect for a covered patio or balcony in one's garden. Wicker chairs with cushions are light in weight, easy to move and easy to maintain. They stay fine in both sun and shade, but it's not a good idea to keep them out during rains. A bunch of matching potted plants and cushions like the lavender one's here will liven it up further.
For those who have a typical big Indian family and their weekends are all about catching up with them over some sumptuous food, this foldable dining set is the perfect pick. Made of wood, the dining table and the chairs with comfy armrests are all foldable and can be set up as and when needed both in a open terrace or a covered patio like the one here. The table is big enough for 6 people and the light teak wood finish makes it look appealing.
This light blue beanbag shaped like a futon is for those who want a bright and comfy chair to relax on their balcony or patio. Covered with a waterproof material it's an all weather garden chair. Throw some colourful cushions and keep a minimal wicker chair next to it, and one is all set for a weekend of basking in the sun or relaxing in the shade with a nice drink.
A 'Jhoola' or swing is a childish pleasure that no one forgets. There is something intangible that makes one happy about sitting in a swing. So for those who want to go back to the simple pleasures of life, this wicker 'Jhoola' will do the trick. Placed it in a covered balcony or patio outside one's home it'll create a space where a couple can sit back and enjoy a nice heart to heart.
This delicate white wrought iron bench is ideal for those looking for a low maintenance garden chair for their open patio or terrace. Wrought iron doesn't get spoiled in the sun and can put up with light drizzles now and then. It is however not ideal for a place prone to heavy rain, but overall it's still pretty low maintenance. Coupled with a wrought iron stool and soft cushions this bench is perfect for reading a good book, sip some chai or just breathe in the beauty of nature. Those who like simplicity but prefer chairs to a bench will like these wrought iron chairs.
Here are some beautiful DIY home garden ideas.