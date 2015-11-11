Garden chairs for terraces and balconies

This delicate white wrought iron bench is ideal for those looking for a low maintenance garden chair for their open patio or terrace. Wrought iron doesn't get spoiled in the sun and can put up with light drizzles now and then. It is however not ideal for a place prone to heavy rain, but overall it's still pretty low maintenance. Coupled with a wrought iron stool and soft cushions this bench is perfect for reading a good book, sip some chai or just breathe in the beauty of nature. Those who like simplicity but prefer chairs to a bench will like these wrought iron chairs.

