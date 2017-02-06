Your browser is out-of-date.

A stylish 3bhk Jaipur apartment for 10.5 lakh rupees

This modern and functional apartment in Jaipur enjoys an area of 1800 square feet and was rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Design Consultant. Sleek designs, aesthetically pleasing wallpapers, and creative false ceilings are the highlights of this home. While the entrance celebrates a black and white decor scheme, the bedrooms surprise with bursts of colours. Trendy lights and practical furniture make this apartment a cosy place to live in.

Black and white entrance

A trendy shoe cabinet, stylishly curved shelves and a door with a decorative panel make the entrance eye-catching and unique. Tasteful artefacts on the shelves add artistic interest to this black and white space.

Elegant way to live

The large white sofa in the living space wows with its silky and smooth texture, while beige touches add contrast here and there. Elegant marble flooring and the rusty-hued wallpaper with golden prints make this area very stylish.

Modern entertainment

The sleek and smooth TV unit in the living space is mounted against a grey wall, while a decorative panel on the side adds visual appeal. Also note how other rooms easily open up to the living area, making communication and movement convenient.

Cosy master bedroom

The dark wooden floor, the stylish wood and white bed, and the perfectly-matched inbuilt closet make the master bedroom cosy and inviting. The wallpaper is subtle, while the false ceiling looks unique. We love how the only hint of vibrancy is supplied by the bedding.

Creative touches

The false ceiling design in this bedroom resembles waving branches and adds a glamorous touch to the space. The bright yellow wallpaper with floral prints lends a cheerful vibe to this room, where framed pictures of deities create an auspicious corner.

Fun room for kids

With a radium textured wall behind the bed, the children’s room is a creative and exciting space. The rockets, spaceships and stars glow in the dark when the lights are out. Floating shelves also help in easily arranging toys and books right before bedtime.

Functionality

The white and glossy TV unit in the kids’ bedroom comprises of many shelves and drawers to store odds and ends. It is a truly useful piece of furniture besides the inbuilt closet with bright blue and white doors. The wave-like form of the false ceiling is an interesting feature of this room too.

Loved exploring this modern, stylish and sensible apartment? Here’s another tour you might enjoy - A stunning double-storied family home.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


