Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 facade designs of homes built with tiny budgets

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
homify Minimalist houses
Loading admin actions …

Being able to see your dream home completely even before it is built is possible, thanks to 3D modelling and rendering. We have here, a collection of 3D facades of single storey homes to inspire with the design of your abode!

1. Basic design

homify Modern houses Concrete White
homify

homify
homify
homify

This rendering shows us a home composed of 2 sections with the living areas and simple alcove for the garage. Though this is a basic design, it is functional and tasteful.

2. Difference in textures

Vivienda Los Bosques, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

It is not easy to combine two completely different textures. 3D rendering helps visualise this home made with two combining textures so you can make a decision on whether your plan is good from a solid picture.

3. A floating level

Proyecto Vivienda, Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte Single family home Stone Multicolored
Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte

Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte
Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte
Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte

This computer image shows us a one - level home, which is lifted on pillars to let the upper floor float. The space saved on the ground-floor serves as the parking area. Rendering helps to visualise these types of ideas which are risky to go ahead without a preview.

4. Shadow analysis

Renders Interiores y Exteriores, Dsg Arquitectura Dsg Arquitectura
Dsg Arquitectura

Dsg Arquitectura
Dsg Arquitectura
Dsg Arquitectura

3D modelling gives us a unique advantage: to be able to orient the house and the volumes that compose it to analyse the incidence of the sun on it, seeing how the shadows are projected, thus being able to locate the construction of the terrain in an optimal way.

5. Visual impact on the environment

LESS, G-render G-render Scandinavian style houses
G-render

G-render
G-render
G-render

This image shows us how a computer-generated image can be placed in a photo of the land, to see how the house will interact with the environment. This design could help you visualise your home in the selected field, even before starting the constructing.

6. Simplicity in presentation

Vivienda Ozuna, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

The absence of elements like cars or plants, helps the viewer focus on the more important details. The home itself stands out when we do away with the Photo-realism.


7. Photorealism

Rendering Villa Costa Smeralda Style - Sardegna, DMC Real Render DMC Real Render Mediterranean style houses White
DMC Real Render

DMC Real Render
DMC Real Render
DMC Real Render

In contrast to the previous image, Photorealism is helpful when you have already decided on what you want in the project. This house with rustic and traditional style and shape, can be perfectly visualised!

8. Playing with shapes

Architectural rendering Arvo Part Centre Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render Commercial spaces Museums
Berga&amp;Gonzalez—arquitectura y render

Architectural rendering Arvo Part Centre

Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render
Berga&amp;Gonzalez—arquitectura y render
Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render

The renders allow architects to experiment with unique shapes and designs, as in this multi-slope roof house, which can serve as an inspiration for your project.

9. Monochrome tones

homify Minimalist houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Using 3D-generated images to experiment with a monochrome palette helps the buyer visualise the house better. Designers can help buyers decide the colour of the home by virtually changing the paint on the house.

10. Speaking of colour

Casa R08, Rotoarquitectura Rotoarquitectura Modern houses
Rotoarquitectura

Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura

On the other hand, you can also experiment with multiple colour combinations. See how they work in different settings and hours of the day so you can predict the aesthetics of the house.

11. Models with gardens

Casa 0316., Lozano Arquitectos Lozano Arquitectos Modern houses Concrete
Lozano Arquitectos

Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos

With this type of computer modelling of a residential design, you can view the different types of ornamental plants that could go well with your home.

12. Before and After

REMODELACION, Base cubica Arquitectos Base cubica Arquitectos
Base cubica Arquitectos

Base cubica Arquitectos
Base cubica Arquitectos
Base cubica Arquitectos

If you think about remodelling, a render is the best way to predict the end result. Compare the current photograph and the proposed project before arriving at a conclusion.

13. Viewing privacy

Vivienda Vía Angélica, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

As presented in this image, a fence and a controlled access do not allow a view inside the rest of the residence.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

14. The beauty of materials

Infografía 3d - Casa Patio, infografia 3D - arquitectura interior infografia 3D - arquitectura interior Modern houses Granite
infografia 3D—arquitectura interior

infografia 3D - arquitectura interior
infografia 3D—arquitectura interior
infografia 3D - arquitectura interior

The current renders have multiple textures available to simulate different materials. In this image, the block is presented with a different texture that puts in the foreground the intrinsic beauty of this material.

15. Interaction with the urban context

Garaj Önü Uygulaması, YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme Garages & sheds Wood-Plastic Composite White
YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme

YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme
YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme
YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme

A computer generated image can be used in a photo-montage to analyse the interaction of the proposed design with the existing urban context.

16. Total illumination

Casa Valle de Bravo, Arquitectura Libre Arquitectura Libre Modern houses
Arquitectura Libre

Arquitectura Libre
Arquitectura Libre
Arquitectura Libre

If you would like an open house, the renders also provide a way to visualise the natural lighting and the interaction in the facade and different exterior areas.

17. Multiple views

Vivienda Olmeda, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Another advantage that renders offer us are the multiple views of different angles that can be generated. Once finished, the model in 3D is completed with textures.

18. Views from more than one direction

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Speaking of views, you can also visualise a design of a house or any other building from above, so you can have a more comprehensive view of the functionality of the architectural proposal from different views.

19. Views at any time

CASA QUINTA, Paramétrica Arquitectos Paramétrica Arquitectos Country style houses
Paramétrica Arquitectos

Paramétrica Arquitectos
Paramétrica Arquitectos
Paramétrica Arquitectos

The computerised image allows the customer to see the design of their house at different times of the day. Usually the perception of the facade is more interesting at night with the outdoor lighting, adding more beauty to the facade.

20. Detailed views

Attico ad Alghero, giovanni marongiu _ GMAvisual giovanni marongiu _ GMAvisual Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
giovanni marongiu _ GMAvisual

giovanni marongiu _ GMAvisual
giovanni marongiu _ GMAvisual
giovanni marongiu _ GMAvisual

As we mentioned before, you can get multiple views of any part of the house or facades of the same and having a 3D model ready. View in detail certain elements depending on what you want to observe more closely.

Checkout 6 sophisticated outdoor decks for entertaining here.

A cosy and charming house for the Indian family
Here are 20 facades of houses of a floor that will inspire you to design your own. Try them and share your comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks