20 facade designs of homes built with tiny budgets

Being able to see your dream home completely even before it is built is possible, thanks to 3D modelling and rendering. We have here, a collection of 3D facades of single storey homes to inspire with the design of your abode!
This rendering shows us a home composed of 2 sections with the living areas and simple alcove for the garage. Though this is a basic design, it is functional and tasteful.
It is not easy to combine two completely different textures. 3D rendering helps visualise this home made with two combining textures so you can make a decision on whether your plan is good from a solid picture.
This computer image shows us a one - level home, which is lifted on pillars to let the upper floor float. The space saved on the ground-floor serves as the parking area. Rendering helps to visualise these types of ideas which are risky to go ahead without a preview.
3D modelling gives us a unique advantage: to be able to orient the house and the volumes that compose it to analyse the incidence of the sun on it, seeing how the shadows are projected, thus being able to locate the construction of the terrain in an optimal way.
This image shows us how a computer-generated image can be placed in a photo of the land, to see how the house will interact with the environment. This design could help you visualise your home in the selected field, even before starting the constructing.
The absence of elements like cars or plants, helps the viewer focus on the more important details. The home itself stands out when we do away with the Photo-realism.
In contrast to the previous image, Photorealism is helpful when you have already decided on what you want in the project. This house with rustic and traditional style and shape, can be perfectly visualised!
The renders allow architects to experiment with unique shapes and designs, as in this multi-slope roof house, which can serve as an inspiration for your project.
Using 3D-generated images to experiment with a monochrome palette helps the buyer visualise the house better. Designers can help buyers decide the colour of the home by virtually changing the paint on the house.
On the other hand, you can also experiment with multiple colour combinations. See how they work in different settings and hours of the day so you can predict the aesthetics of the house.
With this type of computer modelling of a residential design, you can view the different types of ornamental plants that could go well with your home.
If you think about remodelling, a render is the best way to predict the end result. Compare the current photograph and the proposed project before arriving at a conclusion.
As presented in this image, a fence and a controlled access do not allow a view inside the rest of the residence.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
The current renders have multiple textures available to simulate different materials. In this image, the block is presented with a different texture that puts in the foreground the intrinsic beauty of this material.
A computer generated image can be used in a photo-montage to analyse the interaction of the proposed design with the existing urban context.
If you would like an open house, the renders also provide a way to visualise the natural lighting and the interaction in the facade and different exterior areas.
Another advantage that renders offer us are the multiple views of different angles that can be generated. Once finished, the model in 3D is completed with textures.
Speaking of views, you can also visualise a design of a house or any other building from above, so you can have a more comprehensive view of the functionality of the architectural proposal from different views.
The computerised image allows the customer to see the design of their house at different times of the day. Usually the perception of the facade is more interesting at night with the outdoor lighting, adding more beauty to the facade.
As we mentioned before, you can get multiple views of any part of the house or facades of the same and having a 3D model ready. View in detail certain elements depending on what you want to observe more closely.
