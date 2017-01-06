A modern, elegant and functional home for the Indian family

The home that we are about to tour today combines simplicity with elegance, functionality and modern ideas. The design scheme is charming, distinct, bold, and caters to the needs and lifestyle of the inhabitants. Rendered by the architects at Vero Concept Architects, this home celebrates neutral colours, trendy furniture and smart utilisation of space. You will never get bored with this abode. Read on to get inspired for your Indian project.
An open plan layout allows the living area to merge with the kitchen and dining, causing the interior to look spacious and contemporary. Sleek but luxurious designs rule the living space, whether it’s the cosy sofa, the coffee table or the TV unit. The rustic brick wall is a unique touch here.
The smart use of different shades of neutrals helps in integrating the work space with the living area. Simple shelves and exposure to ample natural lighting make this study nook very comfy and chic.
The open kitchen is a neat, stylish and very convenient space rendered in whites and browns. We love how the minimal dining table has been integrated with the island, and it comes with cosy stools for happy mealtimes.
With a simple but elegant bed and a background of mirrors, this bedroom gives you the luxurious feel of living in a hotel. Laminate flooring lends warmth, while the horse artwork adds aesthetic charm. The beautiful lamps and recessed lights create a soothing ambiance.
Candles in silver candlesticks add a dash of romanticism to this bedroom and soften its sharp modernism.
Neutral colours, classic designs and sophisticated wall claddings add to the elegance and cosiness of this bedroom. The stylish lamp hanging above the bedside table and a range of wall clock decor pieces add uniqueness as well.
The other side of the bed features a tall mirror holding the TV and flanked by stylish grey wall panels. A couple of trendy chairs and a footstool make this a cosy spot for chats.
The bathroom is very simple, minimal yet modern. Soothing neutral hues, trendy fixtures and tasteful lights make this a very refreshing space.
Hope this home has given you tons of ideas.