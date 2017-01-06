Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A modern, elegant and functional home for the Indian family

Justwords Justwords
Yunus Emre - Alsancak Konut, VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

The home that we are about to tour today combines simplicity with elegance, functionality and modern ideas. The design scheme is charming, distinct, bold, and caters to the needs and lifestyle of the inhabitants. Rendered by the architects at Vero Concept Architects, this home celebrates neutral colours, trendy furniture and smart utilisation of space. You will never get bored with this abode. Read on to get inspired for your Indian project.

Open and stylish living

Yunus Emre - Alsancak Konut, VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK Modern living room
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

An open plan layout allows the living area to merge with the kitchen and dining, causing the interior to look spacious and contemporary. Sleek but luxurious designs rule the living space, whether it’s the cosy sofa, the coffee table or the TV unit. The rustic brick wall is a unique touch here.

Love for neutrals

Yunus Emre - Alsancak Konut, VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK Modern living room
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

The smart use of different shades of neutrals helps in integrating the work space with the living area. Simple shelves and exposure to ample natural lighting make this study nook very comfy and chic.

Splendid kitchen

Yunus Emre - Alsancak Konut, VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK Modern kitchen
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

The open kitchen is a neat, stylish and very convenient space rendered in whites and browns. We love how the minimal dining table has been integrated with the island, and it comes with cosy stools for happy mealtimes.

Beautiful bedroom

Yunus Emre - Alsancak Konut, VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK Modern style bedroom
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

With a simple but elegant bed and a background of mirrors, this bedroom gives you the luxurious feel of living in a hotel. Laminate flooring lends warmth, while the horse artwork adds aesthetic charm. The beautiful lamps and recessed lights create a soothing ambiance.

Romantic touch

Yunus Emre - Alsancak Konut, VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK Modern style bedroom
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

Candles in silver candlesticks add a dash of romanticism to this bedroom and soften its sharp modernism.

Soothing space

Yunus Emre - Alsancak Konut, VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK Modern style bedroom
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

Neutral colours, classic designs and sophisticated wall claddings add to the elegance and cosiness of this bedroom.  The stylish lamp hanging above the bedside table and a range of wall clock decor pieces add uniqueness as well.


Another perspective

Yunus Emre - Alsancak Konut, VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK Modern style bedroom
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

The other side of the bed features a tall mirror holding the TV and flanked by stylish grey wall panels. A couple of trendy chairs and a footstool make this a cosy spot for chats.

Minimalist bathroom

Yunus Emre - Alsancak Konut, VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK Modern bathroom
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

The bathroom is very simple, minimal yet modern. Soothing neutral hues, trendy fixtures and tasteful lights make this a very refreshing space.

Hope this home has given you tons of ideas. Take another tour for more inspiration - A modern yet traditional family home in Indore.

A beautiful home for the Indian family
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks