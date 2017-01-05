A contemporary and beautiful home for the Indian family

When a house is rendered with tasteful design, eye for detailing, creativity and focus on the client’s needs, it can be a delight for the senses. This is what happened with this modern and comfortable residence created by the architects at Arch & Design Studio. Despite having a modest area at its disposal, the residence is full of warmth and brightness, and makes clever use of space to address all urban needs. Soothing colours and cosy furniture make the various areas of this home functional as well as aesthetically pleasing. Read on to gather ideas for your Indian project.
Though the house looks distinctly modern on the outside, traditional elements like the sloping roofs make it charming. Simple and sleek lines define the volumes of the building, while the light sandy hue lends an elegant and soothing touch to the facade.
After crossing the main threshold, we come to a large and airy courtyard leading us to the wooden entrance door. The tinted glass windows look very stylish and the patio and courtyard can be used to host parties as well.
With glass windows opening up to the sunny patio, the living room and other areas of the house get ample sunlight. Though small, the living area is pleasant and welcoming with its trendy couch and neat wooden TV unit. A gorgeous chandelier and some indoor greens make this a perfect spot for relaxation and entertainment.
Though creamy white and wooden hues rule in the living space, the bold burgundy chairs and vibrant printed cushions add colour and spice here.
Opening up to the patio through glass windows are the dining and kitchen of this house. White and sandy tones again prevail here, while the kitchen countertop, lamps and flowers add colour. A contemporary glass-topped table surrounded by chairs with velvety upholstery assures pleasurable mealtimes and cosy gossip over a good wine.
The kitchen greets us with a mosaic wall covering that is a combination of sandy, golden and ochre shades. It looks elegant and unique against the black countertop. The stainless steel appliances are slightly darker than usual and unite with black and gold touches for a smart look. The white and glossy cabinets lend a sober touch to the kitchen.
Smooth and gleaming surfaces and careful detailing make the bathroom a refreshing and stylish space. The strip of mosaic tiles behind the WC is a mix of golden, sandy and ochre tones, just like in the kitchen. Modern fixtures, sleek designs and stylish shower panels ensure that both comfort and aesthetic appeal are in place.
So you see how creativity and good taste has made this residence a success!