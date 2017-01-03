Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Pictures of strong and stylish iron stair railings for your home

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Mayfair Project, London, The Iron Age Metalworks Ltd The Iron Age Metalworks Ltd
Ladders and small staircases came into existence when the need to climb within small spaces emerged. And the next best thing to happen are the handrails for ladders and stairways. Handrails have been recognised for their potential to make homes look classy and beautiful.

Creating railing hands is a fun process as there is a huge scope for creativity and blacksmithy.

Don’t wait any further and get started on our amazingly creative ways to beautify handrails!

1. Precision is key

The railing in this picture is a classic example of small beautiful designs that we generally overlook combining to create a bigger more eye-catchy design! It is a beautiful piece of blacksmithing and requires a lot of effort for the fine finish it exudes to the home.

2. Blacksmithing from start to finish

Steel railings need not be just black! This white railing is steel coated with bright and pleasant white to complement the wooden flooring and adds to a colonial charm to the house. This railing emphasises further that blacksmithing is not just limited to industrial work but it can beautify homes too!

Also, the interlacing design of the handrail is elegant and suits the white colour it is painted with.

3. Elegance in iron

Iron and steel are versatile and can almost any shape. But, take blacksmithing a little further and get graceful designs that add elegance and luxury to your interiors. The designs on this rail are elaborate curving towards different directions and the stunning gold colour paint catches the eye.

You can hire a designer to attain the look you desire.

4. Geometric shapes for a simple handrail

So far, we have handrails with elaborate designs. Now, let’s look at the magic a simple handrail can impart to your home. Here we see a handrail made merely with geometric triangles and circles that create a visual rhythm through the length, yet is attractive through its simplicity!

5. Perfect for outdoor use

This outdoor staircase made completely with wrought iron is the cherry on top of this beautiful home! The durability of wrought iron and its resistance to constantly changing weather makes it a perfect candidate for outdoor use.

6. Simple designs for a luxury look

This is a very simple design from the house of Armet. The hand railings are a combination of repeated and very basic figurines with a little wood for the ultimate look of sophistication and luxury!


7. Combine wood with iron

One of the materials that goes well with excellent ironwork designs is wood. Wood in itself is a versatile material and goes very well with wood. Here, the designers combine wood with iron for a classic finish!

8. Surprise with colour

Usually, blacksmithing only uses neutral colours to facilitate the theme of the home. But, once in a while a dash of colour in the midst of dull colours can lift the appearance of your home. Gold, red, yellow etc. are colours that can pop in almost any background or base colour.

Checkout 7 staircase designs for small homes here.

9. Uniformity that impresses

This staircase is beautifully accessorised with a handrail that accompanies it throughout into the corridor. The light curves and simple designs combine to beautify the home.

10. Highlighting the traditional

Finally, this hand railing showcases the most elegant of curves iron can be bent in to. The curves add a heavy dynamic look in terms of design to anything they are built into. Though they are easy on the eye, forging wrought iron or steel into these designs implies precision and an implacable dedication!

Here are 10 Ironwork rails that beautify your home. Try them and share your comments.


