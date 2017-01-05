Your browser is out-of-date.

13 Pictures of concrete staircases for your home

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Private House Refurbishment in Primrose Hill, London, AR Architecture AR Architecture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Concrete staircases are a personal favorite of Indian homes. They are beloved by all due to their strength, durability, fire protection, sound attenuation and flood resistance properties. Furthermore, they add on to the aesthetical beauty of a home easily. Due to availability of wide range of finishes and designs, it becomes quite hard to make the final choice when it comes to bringing them to your homes. Therefore, in order to help our readers, we have brought to you the most promising concrete staircase designs that are set to rule the interior decor trends of 2017.

Have a look at them and do not forget to leave us your feedbacks. Let us start our tour right here:

1. Marble Staircase with Stone Wall

Staircase groupDCA Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
groupDCA

Staircase

groupDCA
groupDCA
groupDCA

This elegant semi-curved helical staircase design is just so beautiful. Its polished curved marble treads, wood painted grille balustrade with steel made handrails look stunning for regular Indian homes. The entire combination gives a pleasant glow to this shady corner of the home.

2. White Marble Staircase

courtyard and staircase 23DC Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
23DC Architects

courtyard and staircase

23DC Architects
23DC Architects
23DC Architects

A beautiful white marble semi-circle staircase with glass balustrades and timber handrails that is just simply stunning. It definitely rules our list.

3. Simple Concrete Staircase

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Nice Brew Interior Design

Private Residence, Surrey

Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design

How about having a modern concrete staircase design combined with wooden handrails and minimalist look. The gray shade and neutral look gives a simple and appealing quality to the design.

4. Solid Floating Staircase

Apartamento, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style living room
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

The floating concrete stairs with metal railings not only give a modern look to the design, it is also simple and compliments the design of the house. Matching background wall is just a beautiful addition and idea to uplift the look.

5. Simple and Charming

Concrete Stairs D-Max Photography Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
D-Max Photography

Concrete Stairs

D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography

These steep and small staircases are simple and charming but manage to look beautiful anyway. One of its kind of creation by designer, these stairs are lavishing from all angles. 

Must Read-Stylish window bars for your home

6. Straightforward Designs

casa IZ, NonWarp NonWarp Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
NonWarp

NonWarp
NonWarp
NonWarp

The simple yet beautiful color combination of this staircase provides an attractive contrast to the design. The straightforward design matches up the decor of the room. 


7. Royalty defined

Casa Shimano (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern living room
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

Wooden flooring and white marble staircase combine beautifully to create an enigmatic look in this hallway.

8. Rustic meets Industrial

Spachtelböden im Innenbereich - Betonoptik, Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände Industrial style living room
Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände

Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände
Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände
Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände

These beautiful staircases are made to look rustic for an exquisite look. The modern hallway completes the look as it blends to the design and colors of the walls where the stairs are attached.

9. White and Sandy

Departamento, AT103 AT103 Modern kitchen
AT103

AT103
AT103
AT103

Narrow and exposed straight staircase rising above from kitchen. It has a vintage look that combines simplicity and urban style that completes the whole look of the room.

10. Broken staircase designs

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Broken staircase designs are a bit hit for spaces where there is limited space or no scope for straight running stairs. 

11. Materialistic Beautiful

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Geometric and delicate staircase design that is contemporary in its form. 

12. Chic staircase

Casa CG342 - Casa sustentable, BAM! arquitectura BAM! arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
BAM! arquitectura

BAM! arquitectura
BAM! arquitectura
BAM! arquitectura

Chic staircase with no grilles, no bars,  and no cover on top, what a combination to opt for. 

13. Glass railing and stone staircase

casa CeRo, NonWarp NonWarp Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
NonWarp

NonWarp
NonWarp
NonWarp

Simple steep staircase steps with small glass railings and proper lighting nearby make this corner look awesome.

They remodeled the home entrance on a tiny budget, with spectacular result!
Is there anything left to mention here?


