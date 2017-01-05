13 Pictures of concrete staircases for your home

Concrete staircases are a personal favorite of Indian homes. They are beloved by all due to their strength, durability, fire protection, sound attenuation and flood resistance properties. Furthermore, they add on to the aesthetical beauty of a home easily. Due to availability of wide range of finishes and designs, it becomes quite hard to make the final choice when it comes to bringing them to your homes. Therefore, in order to help our readers, we have brought to you the most promising concrete staircase designs that are set to rule the interior decor trends of 2017.
Have a look at them and do not forget to leave us your feedbacks. Let us start our tour right here:
This elegant semi-curved helical staircase design is just so beautiful. Its polished curved marble treads, wood painted grille balustrade with steel made handrails look stunning for regular Indian homes. The entire combination gives a pleasant glow to this shady corner of the home.
A beautiful white marble semi-circle staircase with glass balustrades and timber handrails that is just simply stunning. It definitely rules our list.
How about having a modern concrete staircase design combined with wooden handrails and minimalist look. The gray shade and neutral look gives a simple and appealing quality to the design.
The floating concrete stairs with metal railings not only give a modern look to the design, it is also simple and compliments the design of the house. Matching background wall is just a beautiful addition and idea to uplift the look.
These steep and small staircases are simple and charming but manage to look beautiful anyway. One of its kind of creation by designer, these stairs are lavishing from all angles.
The simple yet beautiful color combination of this staircase provides an attractive contrast to the design. The straightforward design matches up the decor of the room.
Wooden flooring and white marble staircase combine beautifully to create an enigmatic look in this hallway.
These beautiful staircases are made to look rustic for an exquisite look. The modern hallway completes the look as it blends to the design and colors of the walls where the stairs are attached.
Narrow and exposed straight staircase rising above from kitchen. It has a vintage look that combines simplicity and urban style that completes the whole look of the room.
Broken staircase designs are a bit hit for spaces where there is limited space or no scope for straight running stairs.
Geometric and delicate staircase design that is contemporary in its form.
Chic staircase with no grilles, no bars, and no cover on top, what a combination to opt for.