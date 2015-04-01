Your browser is out-of-date.

Hard wearing flooring for a busy kitchen

CASA 1101 by Harquitectes
Kitchens are the workhorse of the home—the central cogs that keep the rest of the house functioning while providing an area of warmth, stability and security. Moreover, they are a cache of sustenance, refreshment and nourishment, provide a pivotal space to gather with the family, share stories from our day, and catch up with one another comfortably. For this reason, the kitchen enjoys a great deal of foot traffic, and requires a floor that will stand up to the rigorous demands of everyday life. If it is time to renovate your kitchen flooring, take a look at the following examples below, and install a hardwearing yet stylish new surface in your domestic space today.

Parquet flooring might look delicate, intricate and dainty, but it is one of the stronger, more resilient floor options you can have in a kitchen. Apart from the obvious benefit of hiding dirt and dust relatively well, parquet flooring is also an excellent floor to clean and mop, with brilliant stain-resistant qualities. Just ensure you have you parquetry flooring coasted and varnished correctly, and you will have a classic, stylish and long-lasting kitchen floor.

Concrete flooring is an often overlooked choice for the kitchen—however it looks fabulously chic, has an incredibly long life, and offers countless design options. Concrete can be polished in many different ways. Like timber floorboards, there are varying levels and grades of polish. From diamond polished concrete that shines in a high gloss fashion to a more raw finish that looks rough and industrial. Even colour can be introduced into the concrete to achieve a certain look, from all manner of grey tones, to black and even red are popular choices. Concrete is definitely one of the more hard-wearing materials for a kitchen floor, but it does come with responsibility and upkeep. It must be sealed professionally every 2 or so years, and needs regular washing to ensure it’s lustre and appearance. If you are considering a concrete floor, you will need to contact a professional, as the process it too complex for a DIY project. And remember, concrete will stain relatively easy depending on the finish, but that is all part of its charm and character.

Timber tiles, or floating floors are an excellent way to get that timber floored look without the time consuming sanding, varnishing and polishing. This floor is an excellent example of a hardwearing timber floor that will most definitely stand the test of time, and hold up against many years of foot traffic. Available in countless styles, colours and different composites, floating timber floors are easy to install, and can drastically change the look of a room with relative ease.

Tiles are a common and easy choice for hard-wearing kitchen flooring—they look sleek, come in a range of different colours, styles and designs, and are incredibly durable. Tiles are stain resistant, long-lasting and fairly easy to replace should one become damaged. If you want a modern look within your home consider an oversized tile as illustrated in the image above. For a cohesive design, consider coordinating the tiles in your home and choosing a style that can flow throughout your dwelling, from the kitchen to the bathrooms and even utility room.

Hardwood is an excellent choice when it comes to durable kitchen flooring. This example illustrates a dark timber hardwood floor that will be naturally stain resistant, satin varnished, and provide the occupants with a classic yet contemporary robust floor. Hardwood, when treated correctly can last upwards of one hundred years, and lends itself to many different spaces, especially those that are busy, with heavy movement.

In the face of constant foot traffic, a floor that constantly stands up to the challenge of tough, robust and durable material, is stone. Stone tiles are a popular option in the home as they add an element of class, opulence and taste. This country style kitchen utilises a stone tile to inject the area with a sense of rustic charm, and tasteful character.

