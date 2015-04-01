Hard wearing flooring for a busy kitchen

Concrete flooring is an often overlooked choice for the kitchen—however it looks fabulously chic, has an incredibly long life, and offers countless design options. Concrete can be polished in many different ways. Like timber floorboards, there are varying levels and grades of polish. From diamond polished concrete that shines in a high gloss fashion to a more raw finish that looks rough and industrial. Even colour can be introduced into the concrete to achieve a certain look, from all manner of grey tones, to black and even red are popular choices. Concrete is definitely one of the more hard-wearing materials for a kitchen floor, but it does come with responsibility and upkeep. It must be sealed professionally every 2 or so years, and needs regular washing to ensure it’s lustre and appearance. If you are considering a concrete floor, you will need to contact a professional, as the process it too complex for a DIY project. And remember, concrete will stain relatively easy depending on the finish, but that is all part of its charm and character.