Neutral and timeless teenage bedrooms

One of the biggest problems with teenage bedrooms is that tastes change within such a short period of time. One week it may be light-hearted pop, then next, goth–inspired hardcore punk. With all this change, it can be hard to find a room décor that will stand the test of time, or at least act as a neutral mediator between one extreme to the next. This room achieves a fine balance of cool, relaxed and easy-going. Perfect for a boy or girl, this space is relatively neutral with a few contrasting elements to keep things interesting. Think dusty blue walls white furniture, and charcoal accessories. Throw in a few pattern combinations, and you will have a space that can transition through many years without the need for a facelift.