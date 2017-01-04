Your browser is out-of-date.

A cosy and charming house for the Indian family

Justwords Justwords
SRR | Cozinha, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Scandinavian style dining room
Loading admin actions …

Today’s apartment is a white and wooden wonder filled with modern designs, trendy furniture and practical touches. The rooms are spacious, bright and receive ample sunlight, while the decor is minimal and elegant. Cosy textures in the bedroom and modern fixtures in the bathrooms are added attractions. We also love the smart use of mirrors to enhance the spaciousness of this home. The architects at Kali Arquitetura have done an admirable job indeed and it will surely inspire you for your Indian project.

Sunny and spacious kitchen

SRR | Cozinha, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Scandinavian style kitchen
Large glass windows help sunlight to flood the white and wooden kitchen during the day, making it seem spacious and airy. Glossy and rectangular subway tiles on the backsplash look trendy, while smooth cabinets offer lots of storage space.

Another view

SRR | Cozinha, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Scandinavian style kitchen
We admire how the modern appliances have been accommodated by the niches in the kitchen counter. The sleek and long shelf above the doorway also helps in organising stuff, which are not frequently used.

Charming dining

SRR | Cozinha, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Scandinavian style dining room
The simple but elegant wooden dining furniture is ideal for enjoying cosy mealtimes. Since it’s a part of the kitchen, guests can easily socialise with the chef. A TV mounted on the wooden wall on the right offers entertainment as well.

Smart laundry nook

SRR | Cozinha, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Scandinavian style kitchen
Equipped with a floor to ceiling shelf, neatly arranged washing machine, and drying lines, the laundry room is practical and cosy. White also makes the nook appear more spacious than it is.

Cosy bedroom

SRR | Suíte Menina, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Scandinavian style bedroom
White and soft bedding and warm parquet flooring make this bedroom serene and cosy. The side table acts as a writing desk and is accompanied by a revolving chair as well. The chandelier is a gorgeous touch.

Magic of mirrors

SRR | Suíte Menina, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Scandinavian style bedroom
The in-built closet opposite the bed features mirrored doors to make the bedroom appear spacious and bright. The dressing unit is wall-mounted and saves floor area, while the wallpaper behind it is delicately patterned. The mirror looks very gorgeous and takes this simple room to a whole new level of designer delight.


A refreshing bathroom

SRR | Suíte Menina, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Scandinavian style bathroom
Despite its narrowness, this bathroom looks charming, thanks to its bright white hues and smooth surfaces. Modern fixtures and mirror cabinets jazz up the space and make it appear bigger than it is. The shower enclosure features a niche for organising toiletries and gets ample sunlight.

Wooden warmth

SRR | Banho Suíte, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Scandinavian style bathroom
The warm feel in this bathroom comes from the under-sink wooden cabinet, while a long mirror lends spaciousness here. Fashionable sanitary wares add to the beauty of the space along with bright focused lights.

Smart storage

SRR | Banho Suíte, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Scandinavian style bathroom
The wall opposite the sink has an in-built wooden shelf which holds plenty of bathroom essentials with ease. It seems like space has been cleverly utilised to make this bathroom immensely functional.

Here’s another tour you might enjoy - A luxurious and traditional family home in Kerala.

9 kitchen ideas for Indian homes
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


