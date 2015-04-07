Hallway runners and rugs

From the archetypal Persian, to the laid-back Turkish Kilim, rugs are an essential decorating necessity. The ancient and impressive art of rug weaving has been transforming interior (and exterior) spaces since the ancient hand-loomed Oriental rugs of the third century A.D. Prior to this, rugs and woven carpet can be traced back to the Mesopotamian era, and as early as the fourth century B.C. So it is unequivocally apparent that rugs are not only part of our homes and aesthetic design sensibilities, but part of our history as well. One of these important interior rugs is the hallway runner. The runner rug is an excellent way to not only protect your flooring in an area of high foot traffic, but contribute to the style and design of your interior décor. Give your living room or hallway a fresh new look with runner rug, and check out the following excitingly sophisticated examples below.