16 Rooms with stairs that you will love

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Departamento HG, Hansi Arquitectura Hansi Arquitectura Modern living room
With the advancement of technology and design, the stairs have become an important part of a room environment.  Thanks to them that we can organize our home in the best way possible and that is why they deserve a harmonious decoration. So, here we have 16 designer rooms that feature fantastic staircases.

Let’s watch these ideas:

1. ​Lighting and contrast

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist living room
SANSON ARCHITETTI

SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI

 The beauty of a staircase can be achieved using the right type of colours, lighting, and materials. Black hues of the wall mark the route of the staircase, giving the whole space a new depth.  An elegant and refined contrast is achieved via the white frame of the steps, which has graceful lighting in their steps.

2. ​Black and elegant

Paris apartment, Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Eclectic style living room
Diff.Studio

Paris apartment

Diff.Studio
Diff.Studio
Diff.Studio

In this room, grace is completely visible and the credit can be given to the stairs. The room is long and stylish with a gleaming glow all around. The large crystal chandeliers give a detail of life in this house.

3. ​With industrial spirit

Departamento HG, Hansi Arquitectura Hansi Arquitectura Modern living room
Hansi Arquitectura

Hansi Arquitectura
Hansi Arquitectura
Hansi Arquitectura

In some cases, simplicity is the most attracting element of a house, and this house is one nice example. The simple and sober colours of the ladder with monumental background bring a sense of beauty and security.

4. ​Floating in wood

OFICINA MATATENA, Desnivel Arquitectos Desnivel Arquitectos Office spaces & stores
Desnivel Arquitectos

Desnivel Arquitectos
Desnivel Arquitectos
Desnivel Arquitectos

Integrate floating ladders into your home’s décor and give a feel of nobility. Popup of beautiful colours and plants makes this room fresh and beautiful.

​5. Richness in texture

Traumwohnzimmer, LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern living room
LK&amp;Projekt GmbH

LK&Projekt GmbH
LK&amp;Projekt GmbH
LK&Projekt GmbH

The variety of texture in this room imparts a unique personality, making it rich and welcoming. Earthy tones, elegant fireplace, and the combination of woods and glass are superb here.

6. ​A beautiful snail

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

The stairs in this room is all about the shape and dimension. The spiral case is beautiful and enigmatic as it is revealing the  of the room step by step. The small garden emphasizes on the naturalness of the whole room.


8. ​Minimalist and natural design

Habitation Privée Vieux-Lille, mayelle architecture intérieur design mayelle architecture intérieur design Modern living room
mayelle architecture intérieur design

mayelle architecture intérieur design
mayelle architecture intérieur design
mayelle architecture intérieur design

It’s a helical staircase which is mainly a more open type of spiral staircase. It behaves in a more natural form with all sorts of decorative potentials. Shades of white are predominant in design, making this room clean and full of lights.

​7. Emphasizing dimensions

Casa de Campo Querétaro, Tectónico Tectónico Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

These stairs are more like a ramp which is made out of wooden steps and railing in metal. The breadth of the house is fantastic and the staircase make it visible throughout.

9. ​Maximum transparency

Innovations with glass - the staircase model LONDRA, Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale Stairs Glass Transparent
Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale

Innovations with glass—the staircase model LONDRA

Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale
Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale
Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale

The vanguard type of stairs is as safe as any other common stair design. In this image, the minimal elements, transparency of the staircase, and purity of lines are the centerpieces.

10. ​Metallic and original

appartamento a rimini, bilune studio bilune studio Eclectic style living room
bilune studio

bilune studio
bilune studio
bilune studio

The metallic steps invite you to the top floor of the house in ultimate safety. Vibrant red notes, tones of metals, and neutral base impart a great charm to the house.

11. Iron and traditional

Casa Colomos, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

If you like traditional designs, steel and aluminium are the material you can opt for. Combine these elements with water and the result will be exceptional.

12. ​Climbing to the sky

Glasstree Wall IAM Design Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
IAM Design

Glasstree Wall

IAM Design
IAM Design
IAM Design

Light and luminous, the ladder here displays concrete finishes and leads us to the upper part of the house.

13. ​Beautiful garden

Casa MN, Básico arquitectura Básico arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Básico arquitectura

Básico arquitectura
Básico arquitectura
Básico arquitectura

The presence of plants dramatically transforms any type of environment and in this design the grace of plants is evident.

14. ​A picture in three dimensions

CASA VENTURA M22, SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA Modern living room
SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA

SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA
SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA
SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA

This stair is a 3-D art in itself. A good use of space has been done here and the minimalist garden is like the cherry on the cake.

15. ​Glass and concrete

CASA ALBEGA - Ristrutturazione di un appartamento su due livelli, INO PIAZZA studio INO PIAZZA studio Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
INO PIAZZA studio

INO PIAZZA studio
INO PIAZZA studio
INO PIAZZA studio

This room shows a harmonious combination of glass, concrete, and steel. The characteristics of the staircase are exposing the true essence of the house.

16. ​Spectacular in stone

homify Modern living room Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

White marble and earthy tones define the beauty of the room. If you have enough space in your room, this can be a suitable choice for staircases.

Select one of these designs, while we come with more home décor ideas.

9 tricks to make a small bathroom better
Which one of these stairs inspired you the most?


