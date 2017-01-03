A modern and cosy family home

Rendered by the architects at Kali Arquitetura, this apartment is a very modern and fashionable place to live in. And it will surely inspire you for your Indian project as well. Sleek designs, stylish storage solutions, elegant colours and cosy furnishing make this a treat for both body and mind. Space has been carefully utilised so that nothing goes waste. The decor elements are also tasteful and picked with much thought. Textured walls, in-built closets, soothing lights and indoor greenery are other aspects you should watch out for.
White, beige and light wooden hues make the living area seem spacious and bright. The TV unit is eye-catching with in-built closets, a closet with mirrored doors and white shelves of different sizes. The giraffe and potted plant add a unique touch here.
A sleek wooden cabinet with a long mirror framed in gold above it add glamour to the living space. the beautiful lamps and printed fabric of the chairs attract attention as well.
A closet behind the TV opens up in the living area whenever you need to take out a good wine or a crystal glass.
The smooth and glossy white bar-counter looks very attractive, with bold red lamps hanging over it. Potted plants of different sizes add freshness to the space.
A round glass and wood table surrounded by stylish chairs make for pleasant and cosy mealtimes in this home. The vibrant painting on the right and the flowers add life here.
The kitchen is a sleek and cool affair in different shades of grey and white. All appliances have been accommodated neatly, while smooth cabinets offer space for storing crockery, cutlery and more. Large glass windows keep the kitchen flooded with sunlight.
A sleek wall-mounted table and a colourful bench make the breakfast nook a smart and cheery space. Slim shelves above the phone and a blue lamp complete the look here.
The pantry is lined with floor to ceiling shelves which hold food, utensils, condiments, cleaning supplies and more.
A light-hued wooden floor and loads of creamy white make this minimalist bedroom very soothing. The wooden coat rack on the right comes in very handy to hang bags, caps, ties and such.
The closet system in this bedroom is sleek, smooth and equipped with open shelves for the TV and its accessories.
A dark blue duvet and patchwork cushions add colour and spirit to this sober bedroom.
Sleek closets, wall-mounted shelves and an L-shaped study desk offer tons of organisational space in this bedroom. No corner goes waste!
The textured white walls of this small bathroom add visual depth and grace to this space. A massive mirror, modern fixtures and a vibrant sculpture make this a trendy bathroom too.
Splashes of red add boldness to the smooth white surfaces of this stylish bathroom. Sleek shelves, a simple cabinet under the sink, a mirror cabinet and sliding glass panels make this space functional as well.
Sleek shelves and a practical cabinet under the sink make this small bathroom cosy and useful. The grey and white combination looks timeless too.
