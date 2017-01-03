A modern and cosy family home

Rendered by the architects at Kali Arquitetura, this apartment is a very modern and fashionable place to live in. And it will surely inspire you for your Indian project as well. Sleek designs, stylish storage solutions, elegant colours and cosy furnishing make this a treat for both body and mind. Space has been carefully utilised so that nothing goes waste. The decor elements are also tasteful and picked with much thought. Textured walls, in-built closets, soothing lights and indoor greenery are other aspects you should watch out for.