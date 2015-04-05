Bring the outside 'in' with a terrarium

These days many of us live within concrete jungles, surrounded by oppressive architecture that was built during a time when function followed form—these monolithic apartment buildings allowed us to live in pint-sized flats close to the hustle and bustle of city life, but negated the essentials of style and space. It’s not all bad however, we have public gardens, large green spaces, and carefully engineered urban precincts that give a sense of airiness in a crowded and congested cityscape. But what if you want a little of that verdant vegetation inside your own abode? How can you infuse a sense of nature and life into your dwelling, stylishly and easily? The solution is in a terrarium—a little frondescent microcosm to enhance your domestic space colourfully and ingeniously. If your home is in need of a little environmental energising, check out the following examples of smart, sophisticated and easy to implement terrariums, which are sure to enhance your dwelling in style.
Every dinner party needs a centrepiece, something to get the conversation rolling, to get the guests chatting, and infuse a little glamour and sophistication to the event. But how to choose something that hasn’t been done before? What sort of centrepiece can you pick that will brighten, add life, and at the same time look stylish and original? Enter the terrarium—terrariums are enjoying a resurgence in popularity, and these days, they aren’t your standard, high school reminiscent, aquarium-sans-fish disappointment, they are state-of-the-art glass homes for all manner of varied plant life. This table top terrarium is an excellent and stylish way to include a little life in your next dinner party. The shine of the glass exudes glamour, while the succulent adds colour and vibrancy to the table.
A terrarium for the home needn’t be a square aquarium style accessory, instead think outside the box and include a little plant life in a different and ingenious way. This wall hanging with shelves is a great example of how plants can be brought to life indoors while functioning as works of living art.
When a standard terrarium just won’t do, this hanging glass piece from The Urban Botanist will infuse your home with modern spirit, and a bit of fashionable suspended art. Fill your terrarium with succulents and other easy grow plants, for a long lasting hint of greenery in your domestic space.
Somewhere between a terrarium and a planter, this concrete diamond shaped succulent holder is a cute piece of home décor. Place this item almost anywhere within your home for a stylish and edgy accessory that transcends the line between nature and art.
If you ever read The Minpins by Roald Dahl, you will appreciate the excitement of owning your private little village of tiny people within a dense forest of greenery. These micro worlds are tiny terrariums that contain little figurines and live foliage. These terrariums make an excellent home accessory and can be utilised in many different décor and interior designs.
A planter that works in the same way as a terrarium—this collection of plants live harmoniously within this stylish metallic mosaic planter that is sure to enhance any interior space. Include this accessory with other ornamentation such as white statuettes, simple clean-lined furniture, and stylishly contemporary home décor.
One third table, one third terrarium, and one third planter—this fabulously original and innovative piece of furniture is perhaps one of the most inventive terrariums we have seen. Keep a little patch of nature within your interior space, and place this foliaged coffee table in an area where it will be admired and utilised in all it's green organic glory.