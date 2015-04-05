Bring the outside 'in' with a terrarium

These days many of us live within concrete jungles, surrounded by oppressive architecture that was built during a time when function followed form—these monolithic apartment buildings allowed us to live in pint-sized flats close to the hustle and bustle of city life, but negated the essentials of style and space. It’s not all bad however, we have public gardens, large green spaces, and carefully engineered urban precincts that give a sense of airiness in a crowded and congested cityscape. But what if you want a little of that verdant vegetation inside your own abode? How can you infuse a sense of nature and life into your dwelling, stylishly and easily? The solution is in a terrarium—a little frondescent microcosm to enhance your domestic space colourfully and ingeniously. If your home is in need of a little environmental energising, check out the following examples of smart, sophisticated and easy to implement terrariums, which are sure to enhance your dwelling in style.