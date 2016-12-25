They remodelled their terrace with very little money, and made it beautiful!

Remodelling or creating a beautiful setting on a terrace is an important part of home design since it’s an area that is used by the family for relaxing or getting together with friends. The remodelling process should include planning the space so that it adds more interest to the area, besides suiting the needs of the family and meeting the budget.

When you’re remodelling the terrace in an apartment building, you need to ensure that the plan doesn’t drastically modify the façade of the building. In a condominium, it’s best to leave the walls as they are, in order to prevent problems and complaints, since most condos have regulations regarding the exteriors of houses.

Today, we take you on a tour of a remodelled terrace to show you what a great result they achieved with just a few changes.