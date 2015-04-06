Edison bulbs: antique glamour for the home

American inventor and businessman Thomas Alva Edison left a stunning legacy of numerous significant contributions throughout his life—one of the most recognisable and noteworthy being the electric light bulb. As a prolific inventor, his patented incandescent globe is still seen today as a practical and remarkable decorative light fitting. The Edison, or filament bulb, is a splendidly simple yet effective way to increase the appeal of your interior lighting, whilst injecting a sense of antiquity and rustic industrial charm.
But how to incorporate such an iconic and distinguishable light within one’s own domestic space? Check out the following examples below, and begin transforming your home from dull and dreary to luminous and welcoming!
This gorgeous Edison style lamp incorporates the best elements of tradition and contemporary style, to create a piece that is interesting, innovative and intriguing. The stunning bulb emits a warm glow, while the rose/copper toned fitting is coordinated with the timber base. This lamp would look stylish as a standout feature in any home décor or design.
What is better than one Edison bulb in your home? Why, many Edison bulbs of course! This lighting is truly a sight to behold—multiple globes are suspended from a fitting above, and provide a sense of warmness and contrast against the aqua background. This light is located above the table, which enhances the area and ensures a fanciful and memorable dining experience
The best component of an Edison style globe is it’s ability to highlight the soft filament that produces a warm and inviting glow. Unlike modern bulbs, the filament is viewable with the naked eye, and soft enough to look at directly. Highlight this stunning globe with a shade that enhances the beauty of the light, without impeding its style or attractiveness.
A filament style bulb is a statement making centrepiece in it’s own right—you needn’t try to enhance this light in any way, as it is a standalone showpiece for any space. This example highlights the ability of one globe to create, what would normally be a plain or dowdy fitting, into something quirky, fun, and light-hearted.
Industrial style fittings are a hot trend at present—their ability to enhance a space with a sense of rustic charm, while exuding an air of history and antiquity, means they are in high demand. This lamp is fashioned from repurposed steel and pieces of industrial odds and ends.
If you love the look of an Edison or filament globe, but do not want to incorporate a hanging light or large feature, consider this cute little piece from BMIX. The vintage feel of the concrete base means that it will be in-keeping with most interiors, and could be placed on a window ledge, dinner table, or perhaps a bedside, to deliver a warm and comforting glow. Instead of a typical incandescent globe, this is actually an LED which imitates the style and warmth of a tungsten bulb, but with an increased life space, and eco-friendliness.
With so many different shade options currently on the market it can be difficult to know how to pick a stylish and coordinating light fitting. Often we see numerous shades that are sheer or transparent—an excellent way to enhance these shades is with the use of a filament globe. The filament will highlight the lamp shade and ensure you have a stylish and fashionable light fitting in your home.
Often when we think of Edison or filament bulbs, we associate them with dining spaces, bedrooms, or cosy living spaces—this example shows how the globe can be utilised within a kitchen space, whilst providing enough of a glow to illuminate the kitchen island, but maintaining a softness and a warmth for the breakfast bar dining.