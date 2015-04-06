Edison bulbs: antique glamour for the home

American inventor and businessman Thomas Alva Edison left a stunning legacy of numerous significant contributions throughout his life—one of the most recognisable and noteworthy being the electric light bulb. As a prolific inventor, his patented incandescent globe is still seen today as a practical and remarkable decorative light fitting. The Edison, or filament bulb, is a splendidly simple yet effective way to increase the appeal of your interior lighting, whilst injecting a sense of antiquity and rustic industrial charm.

But how to incorporate such an iconic and distinguishable light within one’s own domestic space? Check out the following examples below, and begin transforming your home from dull and dreary to luminous and welcoming!