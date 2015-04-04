Showcase your style with a freestanding lamp

The floor lamp—an overlooked darling in the world of interior design, an item that can singlehandedly make or break a space, and transform an area from dull and dreary to fabulous and fantastic. There is no doubt about it, smart use of interior lighting can drastically enhance ambience, improve lifestyle, change mood, and evoke positive psychological effects on the room’s occupants. So why don’t we place more importance on the humble freestanding lantern? Floor lamps are often ignored in favour of ceiling fittings, and during a renovation, importance is often placed on the fixtures rather than the subsequent décor and decoration. However, with so many fabulous and statement making floor lamp design on the market today, you will no doubt easily find a style to suit your tastes and preference.
Where to start you ask? If you are looking to make a statement, or simply improve the atmosphere and aesthetic of your domestic space, check out the following examples and handy hints below—our helpful ideabook will guide you to smartly illuminating your home stylishly and tastefully.
A floor lamp is a fundamental embellishing tool, it illuminates the room with not only light, but with style and panache too. So it makes sense to choose a lamp that showcases your style and your design aesthetics. This contemporary design is excellent combined with its surroundings as it enhances the linear nature of the furniture and provides a consistency in the space’s design.
This retro, alien-like lamp is a real statement maker—covered from tip to toe in shiny chrome, if you are looking to create conversation, then look no further than this gorgeously individual floor lamp. Combine a lamp like this with other retro features and furniture, but ensure you don’t crowd it, as it should act as a standalone piece and will get lost amongst other items.
If you really want to proclaim your design nous and enhance your space with style and individuality, then take a look at this oversized floor lamp. Enormous in size and appeal, this lamp needs no introduction, but instead creates a statement with it's interesting curved form, and bright illumination. Place this in a white or crisp room with linear contemporary furniture.
The timber tripod lamp is an excellent and timeless way to brighten your space, and infuse a piece of furniture that is not only a light, but a statement making ornament in your home. Pair this industrial looking item with other curios and decoration that will evoke a sense of rustic living, and raw sophistication.
Do you love colour? If the answer is yes, then you need a colourful lamp in your life. This bright canary yellow shade provides the space a sense of interest and luminosity, whilst the timber tripod base injects retro panache, and contrasts the wire base of the rocking chair to it’s side. If you are considering a bright lampshade, ensure you keep the surrounding colours to a minimum, and coordinate or contrast your other items thoughtfully.
The industrial look is a timeless one, it has waxed and waned over the seasons, but a fair assumption is that it is here to stay. Take a look at this interesting floor lamp that has been fashioned from old tubes and retro glass shades—this statement making lamp is one that would suit a number of interiors, but particularly those with crisp white or neutral surroundings, and timber finishings.
Is there anything better than the subtle illumination of a floor lamp? Perhaps one that doubles as a side table too? Take a look at this stylishly multi-functional light, it not only looks fabulous, but injects the space with cool statement-making charm. Pop this colourful yet delicate floor lamp away from the corner, and into the centre space of a room, where the table will accommodate a comfortable reading chair.
Who says one floor lamp is enough? Why not try three! This trio of long and lean lamps, perfectly lighten the space with a delicate and comfortable light. The patterns on the shades evoke interest and character, while the linear nature of their form reflects the window frame ahead, and coordinates perfectly.
This list wouldn’t be complete without a classic lamp such as the traditional one illustrated here—gorgeously timeless, the age-defying sophistication of this lamp is tasteful and elegant. The beauty about this lamp, is that it suits almost any interior, modern or heritage, and can be placed in a dark corner to create a stylish illuminated statement.