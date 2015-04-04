Showcase your style with a freestanding lamp

The floor lamp—an overlooked darling in the world of interior design, an item that can singlehandedly make or break a space, and transform an area from dull and dreary to fabulous and fantastic. There is no doubt about it, smart use of interior lighting can drastically enhance ambience, improve lifestyle, change mood, and evoke positive psychological effects on the room’s occupants. So why don’t we place more importance on the humble freestanding lantern? Floor lamps are often ignored in favour of ceiling fittings, and during a renovation, importance is often placed on the fixtures rather than the subsequent décor and decoration. However, with so many fabulous and statement making floor lamp design on the market today, you will no doubt easily find a style to suit your tastes and preference.

Where to start you ask? If you are looking to make a statement, or simply improve the atmosphere and aesthetic of your domestic space, check out the following examples and handy hints below—our helpful ideabook will guide you to smartly illuminating your home stylishly and tastefully.