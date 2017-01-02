Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern and smartly-planned house

Justwords Justwords
SDV | Projeto de Interiores, Kali Arquitetura
Trendy designs, smart use of space, and neutral and elegant colours make this home a stylish and cosy place to live in. No space has been allowed to go waste, and practical furniture has been used to ensure that all urban needs are met. Designed by the architects at Kali Arquitetura, this residence will give you tons of ideas for your Indian project as well.

Stylish living

SDV | Projeto de Interiores, Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Done up mostly in white and black, the living space is full of personality. A cosy couch, smart inbuilt shelves, and a plush grey rug make this an inviting space. The painting lends a much-needed vibrant touch.

Connecting spaces

SDV | Projeto de Interiores, Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

The open space layout of the house allows the living to merge with the dining area seamlessly. The only sign of separation is the wall-mounted shelf which not only holds books and collectibles, but also houses the AC!

Elegant dining

SDV | Projeto de Interiores, Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

The stylish dining table is flanked by a sleek storage bench with black seats on one side and trendy ottomans on the other. The cabinets above the paintings have mirrored doors which lend the illusion of space, while black pendant lamps add a bold touch. Large glass doors lead you to the backyard from the dining and flood the space with natural light.

Practical entertainment

SDV | Projeto de Interiores, Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

We love how the light wooden unit holding the TV also features shelves for holding books and electronic accessories. A wood and white staircase on its right takes you upstairs.

Smart home office

SDV | Projeto de Interiores, Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

The little bit of space between the staircase and the TV unit in the living area has been cleverly utilised to create a home office with bright lights. A couple of shelves and a wall-mounted desk make this the perfect spot for brainstorming.

Trendy and bold kitchen

SDV | Projeto de Interiores, Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Glossy black surfaces and smooth light-hued wooden cabinets make the open kitchen inviting and cosy. All appliances have been accommodated in customised niches, while stylish fixtures make cooking here a huge convenience.


Soothing bedroom

SDV | Suíte Casal, Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Snow white bedding and spotless white walls make the bedroom soothing, bright and cheerful. Floating shelves in the corner are very useful, and the black and white photographs add personality to the space.

Space-saving hack

SDV | Suíte Casal, Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

The TV in the bedroom is wall-mounted to save floor area, and comes with a sleek in-built niche for holding electronic accessories.

Mirror, mirror

SDV | Suíte Casal, Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

The sleek closet in this bedroom features mirrored doors to visually open up the space. Sliding doors on the left lead you to the dressing room.

Organised

SDV | Suíte Casal, Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

The compact dressing room is beautifully organised with floor to ceiling shelves on three sides, to organise clothes, shoes and whatnot.

Practical bathroom

SDV | Suíte Casal, Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

A cabinet with mirrored sliding doors and simple shelves add lots of functionality to the cosy bathroom. Trendy fixtures are an added attraction.

For more inspiration, take another tour - A luxurious and traditional family home in Kerala.

15 Amazing ideas to use flagstone for covering walls
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

