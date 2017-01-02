Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A luxurious house for a style-conscious family

Justwords Justwords
RES H|A - COND ALPHAVILLE CUIABÁ II, KAMPAI ARQUITETURA KAMPAI ARQUITETURA Modern pool Ceramic White
Loading admin actions …

Rendered by the architects at Kampai Arquitetura, this modern house is an epitome of luxury and style. A variety of textures, elegant designs and soothing colours come together to make the exterior impressive and the interior stunning. Spacious living areas, massive glass windows, practical touches and tasteful decor are the other attractive aspects. We also love how the architects have created a unique space which integrates the indoors with the backyard and pool, without hampering the comfort factor of the family. Read on to know more and get inspired for your Indian project.

Grand facade

RES H|A - COND ALPHAVILLE CUIABÁ II, KAMPAI ARQUITETURA KAMPAI ARQUITETURA Modern houses Glass White
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA

KAMPAI ARQUITETURA
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA

Simple but elegant architectural lines make this urban structure very imposing and eye-catching. Composed of simple and solid volumes, the house enjoys a lightweight look owing to the aesthetic pairing of glass with concrete.

Elegant interior

RES H|A - COND ALPHAVILLE CUIABÁ II, KAMPAI ARQUITETURA KAMPAI ARQUITETURA Modern living room Glass White
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA

KAMPAI ARQUITETURA
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA

Right after you enter the house, you can help but admire the airy spaciousness, tasteful and modern furnishing, and smart wood and glass entrance door. The decorative pieces are carefully chosen and placed too.

Enchanting details

RES H|A - COND ALPHAVILLE CUIABÁ II, KAMPAI ARQUITETURA KAMPAI ARQUITETURA Modern living room Glass White
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA

KAMPAI ARQUITETURA
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA

Long, flowing and sheer white drapes clad the towering glass windows here, making the atmosphere elegant and dreamy. The crystal chandelier almost reaches the floor, and is unique and stunning. The colour palette mainly uses white, though the corner table offers a vibrant touch.

Awesome design

RES H|A - COND ALPHAVILLE CUIABÁ II, KAMPAI ARQUITETURA KAMPAI ARQUITETURA Modern living room Glass White
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA

KAMPAI ARQUITETURA
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA

The presence of a mezzanine floor adds a contemporary and stylish touch to the residence, besides contributing to the openness. A beautiful staircase with glass balustrades takes you to the mezzanine.

Magic of double height

RES H|A - COND ALPHAVILLE CUIABÁ II, KAMPAI ARQUITETURA KAMPAI ARQUITETURA Modern living room Glass White
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA

KAMPAI ARQUITETURA
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA

Double-height ceilings add oodles of spaciousness and airiness to the interiors. By coupling with tall glass windows that usher in natural light, they make the house seem bright and cheerful. The windows as you can see, also help you connect with nature with style.

When indoor meets outdoor

RES H|A - COND ALPHAVILLE CUIABÁ II, KAMPAI ARQUITETURA KAMPAI ARQUITETURA Modern pool Wood White
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA

KAMPAI ARQUITETURA
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA

This transit space is a great idea to merge the interiors with the pool and backyard patio, without compromising the privacy of the inhabitants. Sliding glass doors can be opened for ventilation or closed when the weather gets rough. This way, you can take a relaxing dip in the charming pool without getting sunburnt.


Lovely patio

RES H|A - COND ALPHAVILLE CUIABÁ II, KAMPAI ARQUITETURA KAMPAI ARQUITETURA Modern pool Ceramic White
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA

KAMPAI ARQUITETURA
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA

The expansive backyard patio is cosy, features trendy outdoor furniture and close to the beautiful pool. Enjoy happy moments with your family here, sip on cool drinks or breathe in fresh air.

Gorgeous bathroom

RES H|A - COND ALPHAVILLE CUIABÁ II, KAMPAI ARQUITETURA KAMPAI ARQUITETURA Modern bathroom Glass White
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA

KAMPAI ARQUITETURA
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA

This luxurious and tasteful bathroom is mostly done up in creamy white tones, and is a serene rejuvenation space. Glass, mirror, steel and shiny surfaces add a hint of glamour to this sophisticated space. Light gets reflected generously and liven up the bathroom easily.

Luxurious Jacuzzi

RES H|A - COND ALPHAVILLE CUIABÁ II, KAMPAI ARQUITETURA KAMPAI ARQUITETURA Modern bathroom Marble White
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA

KAMPAI ARQUITETURA
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA

A fashionable Jacuzzi makes this bathroom perfect for undisturbed relaxation, while the interesting texture of the wall cladding adds personality here. Glass panels and stylish lights add to the charm and break the monotony of white hues as well.

A happy home

RES H|A - COND ALPHAVILLE CUIABÁ II, KAMPAI ARQUITETURA KAMPAI ARQUITETURA Modern pool Ceramic White
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA

KAMPAI ARQUITETURA
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA
KAMPAI ARQUITETURA

A last look at the stunning pool and the well-maintained grassy patch leaves no doubt that the house is perfectly comfortable and apt for joyful times. It’s great for family gatherings and outdoor barbeques too.

Here’s another tour you might enjoy - A beautiful, furnished and inexpensive studio apartment.

16 Rooms with stairs that you will love
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks