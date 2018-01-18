7 small kitchens for your homes

Many people struggle with the problems of having a small kitchen but this should be an opportunity to explore more creative options to get everything you want into your tiny space. Small kitchens have become quite the norm in many homes, especially apartments, but this shouldn't be the cause of all your problems. Below is a list of seven small kitchens that have tackled the limits of their space and created beautiful places to make their meals and enjoy them with family and friends. There are many different ways to tackle the problems with space and we will explore a number of them to help you tackle your small kitchen issues.
Marble is a great material to use in a kitchen, but many people find it too expensive. But if you have a small kitchen, that is the perfect time to splurge on the beautiful material because you don't have a lot of space to cover! This gorgeous U-shaped kitchen is ideal for a small space because you have plenty of space to work without the need of a kitchen island.The right side of the U, here, can also be used as a breakfast bar, eliminating the need for an island altogether. This kitchen is sufficiently supplied with tons of cabinet storage and beautiful lighting, making this space perfect for a small home.
Many people can't imagine the idea of a kitchen without a lot of angles, because that's what we see on a regular basis. But if you are creative and want to think outside of the box, add some curves to your kitchen design. This idea not only creates a unique and beautiful design for your kitchen but also allows you to be more comfortable in the space, eliminating a lot of sharp edges that you are used to. This kitchen has a lot of storage space as well as a lot of counterspace to work on. The planners have even used a round stovetop rather than a square one to match the design and give more space for cooking.
Many small apartments and homes tend to place their small kitchens in a corner, in order to maximize the amount of space in the other living areas. This can be a good or a bad thing depending on how they've placed the appliances but a having free movement in the kitchen is a great thing. In a corner kitchen, the sink should be place in the very corner with the stove and oven right next to it so that you can maximize your counterspace. The fridge is just to the right of this corner kitchen, completing the perfect triangle that makes a successful kitchen. Be creative with the cabinets and countertops and you are good to go!
If you can't decide between the corner kitchen or the U-shape, or simply don't have the option, why not combine the two? The corner kitchen gives you all the space and functionality you need, and the addition of a countertop to complete the U adds more work space as well as more seating. This addition is perfect because it doesn't complete a full U which means it doesn't take up as much room but still gives you everything you need to enjoy a meal and get a lot of great cooking done. This addition is simple to install into any kitchen and acts a bit like a faux-island, minus the storage part.
Linear kitchens make sure that you have plenty of space for entertaining. The line up the sink, stove, oven, and fridge in a row so that the rest of your kitchen or living space is free for other uses. This space is a wonderful example of a linear kitchen and it has done so with a lot of style! The white countertops contrast nicely with the warm wooden cabinets and allow the stainless steel appliances to pop out and add a modern touch to the space. There is still plenty of counterspace to cook on, but here you must be a bit more creative, perhaps choose a glass electric range to add even more space.
Black and white is a very striking color palette to use in a kitchen, even more so when you create a space with multiple levels. This modern kitchen dos a great job of maximizing counterspace while also adding a little breakfast bar off to the end of the kitchen. Here we find a virtually seamless countertop fit only with an electric range stove to completely maximize the amount of space to cook, no sink or anything. Below are a number of white cabinets to add a drastic color change to the black and also make the breakfast bar stand out. This kitchen is absolutely perfect for entertaining since you can use the entire countertop plus the bar to display all the yummy food you made all without a sink getting in the way.
If you are all about a no-frills kitchen, this sleek and modern kitchen is a great one for you. Non of the cabinets have handles, making it impossible to bump into any shark objects. The all white counters and cabinets also make the kitchen feel a lot bigger than it is and also allows the bold, blue backsplash to stands out dramatically against all the white. This kitchen obviously has to have all stainless steel appliances to match the futuristic atmosphere and it looks stunning in the space. The mix of opaque and translucent cabinets breaks up the monotony of the white without having to change the color palette in the slightest!