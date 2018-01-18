7 small kitchens for your homes

Many people can't imagine the idea of a kitchen without a lot of angles, because that's what we see on a regular basis. But if you are creative and want to think outside of the box, add some curves to your kitchen design. This idea not only creates a unique and beautiful design for your kitchen but also allows you to be more comfortable in the space, eliminating a lot of sharp edges that you are used to. This kitchen has a lot of storage space as well as a lot of counterspace to work on. The planners have even used a round stovetop rather than a square one to match the design and give more space for cooking.