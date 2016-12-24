What you should not have at home if you are over 30 years old

Some habits that we learn as students, or when we live with our parents, become so deeply ingrained that they stay with us even without us being conscious of it. In many cases, it shows in the way we decorate or design our home. For instance, we might buy the same brand of crockery that our mother or grandmother had in their home, choose a particular type of furniture because we are used to it, paint the walls a certain colour or even refrain from decorating the doors since we weren’t allowed to do it in our childhood or have bad memories of being berated when having done so.

In order to help to move away from these habits, we’ve put together a list of things that no one over thirty should live with, especially if they are living independently and are no longer a student. It’s based on a collection of responses to questions as well as conversations with people over 30 and relates to the design and décor of the house. Take a look at the list and see how many of these things you are guilty of.