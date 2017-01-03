14 charming ideas to illuminate the entrance of your home

The first thing of the house seen by the visitor is its entrance. It is the first thing that tells a lot about you and your personality, therefore, it should be carefully designed that is suitable for all time, whether it is day or night. Lighting has an important role to play in addition to enlightening the dark space at night. It has a certain aesthetic and fascinating impact on the decor while playing with the lights and shadows.

Lighting the entrance is an important aspect of the house and it should brighten the space aesthetically. Today we have come up with 14 wonderful ideas to lighten it. We hope you will admire them.