14 charming ideas to illuminate the entrance of your home

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
The first thing of the house seen by the visitor is its entrance. It is the first thing that tells a lot about you and your personality, therefore, it should be carefully designed that is suitable for all time, whether it is day or night. Lighting has an important role to play in addition to enlightening the dark space at night.  It has a certain aesthetic and fascinating impact on the decor while playing with the lights and shadows.

Lighting the entrance is an important aspect of the house and it should brighten the space aesthetically. Today we have come up with 14 wonderful ideas to lighten it. We hope you will admire them.

The simple

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern windows & doors Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

The simple lighting in this design focuses on the entrance differently and with care. The appropriate intensity of the light lightens up every corner of the entrance.

​The classic

homify Mediterranean style windows & doors Solid Wood Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

This luxurious entrance requires a suitable lighting to match its style. So an Arabic style lamp is suspended with wall-mounted lamps around the entrance to illuminate the space and give it a classic touch.

The hidden light to illuminate the walkway

Casas Trapecio, INDICO INDICO Modern garden
INDICO

INDICO
INDICO
INDICO

Here the hidden lights illuminate both side of the walkway thus guiding the visitor to the entrance of the house.

The peaceful lighting

CASA MIGUEL ÁNGEL, Rousseau Arquitectos Rousseau Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Rousseau Arquitectos

Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos

If stairway leads up to the entrance to your home, you can add hidden lights at the bottom of each step. It will provide practical lighting along with the beautiful look.

​The wall

Casa AT, Cenit Arquitectos Cenit Arquitectos Modern houses
Cenit Arquitectos

Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos

You can put wall-mounted lamps on the wall for focusing lights on the entrance door or balconies. It will give a beautiful effect on the stone walls of your house.

The distributed lighting

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern houses
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

Here the spread of light from the spotlight placed in more than one place is distributing the lights evenly and smoothly.


​Hidden source

homify HouseholdPlants & accessories Marble Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

At first glance you may not be able to locate the source of light, but on closer look you will find the lights focused at the entrance and concealed in the ground. It enhances the shine and charisma of this entrance.

​In the ground

Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern houses
ze|arquitectura

ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura

The lamps buried in the wooden flooring is lighting up the entrance and creating a drama too as it shed lights on the stone wall.

​Illuminated ceiling

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

In addition to the tiered lighting on the floor, strong headlamp in the upper ceiling is illuminating the entrance and together they are providing a peaceful and strong environment to it.

​Highlighting the artworks

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

Here the focus of the spotlight is on the side garden and a piece of art adorning it which is simply a visual delight.

​The fountain

Casa Artigas, Artigas Arquitectos Artigas Arquitectos Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Artigas Arquitectos

Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos

If there is a beautiful garden at the entrance to your home, make sure that the lighting is distributed properly so that it show all the aesthetic features such as the fountain right in the middle of it.

​Internal lights

Casa Barrancas, Ezequiel Farca Ezequiel Farca Modern windows & doors
Ezequiel Farca

Ezequiel Farca
Ezequiel Farca
Ezequiel Farca

The beauty of this entrance depends on the dim lighting with the unique design of the door so that the interior light is reflected to the outside to guide the visitors.

Geometric pattern

Villa in Frankreich, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern garden
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

The spotlight strategically placed on the wall is forming a wonderful geometric pattern on the wall and is simply a delight to watch.

​Dramatic lights

Iluminación exterior casa rústica con piscina, OutSide Tech Light OutSide Tech Light Rustic style garden
OutSide Tech Light

OutSide Tech Light
OutSide Tech Light
OutSide Tech Light

This entrance has been designed from natural ores and is old-fashioned but the arrangement of lighting is reflecting the style!

Which lighting idea will you adopt for the entrance of your home? Please comment.


