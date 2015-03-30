Stylish splashbacks ideas

We spend so much time in our kitchens so its important to create a space that is filled with beautiful features and high quality finishes. Splashbacks have become a defining feature within modern homes, with so many designs and trends its important to find the perfect option that is appropriate for your décor. Although the decision can be challenging, it can also present a special chance to show your personal flair for interior design.
If you're considering updating your kitchen and wondering how to choose the right splashback, let homify guide and inspire your kitchen's new look.
Let's begin with this vintage inspired tiled design from Naked Kitchens. Tones of brown and creamy white arouse a familiar warmth derived from another era. Patterned tiling, especially vintage tiling are are an edgy yet practical look to use as a splashback. There are so many vintage and contemporary colours and styles to choose from, so be creative!
When choosing colours for the kitchen, use the shade of the cabinets as a guide. Generally, colours to use in the kitchen are predominately but not limited to earthy shades such as yellow, peach and brown. Here we can see a yellow toned splashback that stretches across the middle section of the wall. The yellow adds something special to the kitchens overall neutral colour scheme.
There is an almost indescribable appeal to the shiny and reflective qualities of metal. Stainless steal splashbacks are an obvious means of incorporating metal in the kitchen. Practical benefits of using stainless steal included its waterproof quality which is ideal for the kitchen where there is always spillage and mess. In addition, stainless steel splashbacks require minimal maintenance, and the surface can be very easily cleaned.
Another style trend we've noticed at homify is the clear splashback sheet set in-front of a painted surface. Transparent plastic or glass splashbacks provide a certain glossy finish to highlight a painted or feature wall beneath. Not only does this method ensure a consistent colour scheme throughout the kitchen, but it can also be a cost effective option.
Exposed brickwork can add a charming accent to any room and can highlight the history of a home. When undergoing a kitchen makeover, there's no need to cover up the brickwork with dominant splashback materials or colours. Highlight the bricks natural textures by placing a clear glass or plastic sheet over the brick work. Not only is this a subtle aesthetic touch, the plastic or glass is an easy to clean surface. We can see in this image how the warm, rustic look of the red brick fits perfectly with the selection of vintage style appliances and furniture.
With the correct lighting a kitchen can look really special. This gorgeous decorative glass splashback has specks of crushed minerals which catch the light and are a wonderful natural colour. From this perspective we can see lighting built into the cabinetry above the benchtop. With the flick of a switch, the lighting emphasises the splashbacks textured look and gives the room a dramatic touch.
Looking for something a little more unique in your kitchen? Perhaps a custom designed splashback is the perfect option for your kitchen. There are so many creative designers available to help you create something special. Take a look at the sun themed artwork by Glassification. The custom design brings a warm and summer feeling to the room and helps pronounce the other orange shaded features in the room.
