15 beautiful ideas for the entrance to your home

Every homeowner desires an entrance that is welcoming and pleasant that encourages visitors to come back again. In several cultures too homeowners are encouraged to have a clean and attractive entrance to attract wealth and prosperity. Besides looking neat and presentable the front door must meet another basic function of protecting the inhabitants from burglars.

The door design should be such that it should complement the façade and interiors while being physically strong to deter miscreants and withstand wear and tear. One should keep in mind that while doors play a prominent role in designing home entrances, other factors like staircase leading to it, lighting and planters near it are also of importance.

Here are 15 ideas to make the front door presentable among which everyone will find something to suit their situation!