5 Ideas to decorate your walls at home

The walls of a home not only protect its inhabitants from and give them privacy but also act as a canvas to help them showcase their taste in finer things of life before guests. From the color of the walls to their borders a wall is like a blank sheet of art paper that is willing to follow our orders. Every section of the walls of a house are not random blocks of bricks held together with concrete and paint as they speak about the personality of its owners in the form of color and design. As the owner of the house you have to decide the face of walls that surround you!

Curious to know about interesting ways to enrich the image of walls in different areas of the house like the patio, children's room, staircase, living room and kitchen? Here are five fabulous ideas created by Homify’s interior designers to decorate those walls of your house with beliefs and emotions that you are deeply connected to in a creative manner.