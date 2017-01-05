Your browser is out-of-date.

They remodeled the home entrance on a tiny budget, with spectacular result!

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Remodelación Casa Habitación Interlomas, Huixquilucan Estado de México
Remodelling your home need not be daunting. You may want just a minor change in the bathroom, or maybe you want your kitchen cabinets changed. Remodelling your home is easy and can be done well within the budget if you know exactly you want. Remodelled homes are good investments and guarantee the peace of mind you need.

Here, we discuss a “before and after” of a remodelled home in Mexico City. The home owners wanted their old and traditional room remodelled into a more chic and modern one.

This was the look of the entrance and part of the room before the family began the remodelling.

Remodelación Casa Habitación Interlomas, Huixquilucan Estado de México
As you can see this room has columns and arches that have nothing modern in the concept of decoration and interior architecture, And if you want to bring a modern design that is functional, you have to start by demolishing some of those older details of construction that are out of context today.

Let’s see in the following pictures the amazing transformation the home went though.

We decided to remove the wall and the old-fashioned columns to create direct entry in to the room.

Remodelación Casa Habitación Interlomas, Huixquilucan Estado de México
In the original room, the curved wall did not encourage communication with the interior of the house and exposing the staircase leading up to the second floor.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

In the following picture, they replace the demolished columns with a modernistic wall that extends to three-fourth of the room width

Remodelación Casa Habitación Interlomas, Huixquilucan Estado de México
Where the entry archway stood, the wall built and with an interesting colour and texture. The wall is made with natural quartzite stone and new ceilings have been placed too. The white marble flooring has been conserved.

Remodelación Casa Habitación Interlomas, Huixquilucan Estado de México
The stone wall with colours ranging from dull gray to brown complements the white flooring and makes for a trendy look. Note that the marble floor does not make contact with the stone wall as the union of the two would make for a strong contrast. The union has been eased with fine white gravel laid for about half a foot distance between the floor and wall. The gravel also conceals any electrical wiring around.

Remodelación Casa Habitación Interlomas, Huixquilucan Estado de México
Also noteworthy, are the three lights placed to illuminate the wall. This wall draws attention from the rest of the house to itself.

A construction that does not take much time or money completely transforms this home and defines it with simple colours and forms.

With a little remodelling, home was looked fabulous! Try it and share your comments.


