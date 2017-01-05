They remodeled the home entrance on a tiny budget, with spectacular result!

Remodelling your home need not be daunting. You may want just a minor change in the bathroom, or maybe you want your kitchen cabinets changed. Remodelling your home is easy and can be done well within the budget if you know exactly you want. Remodelled homes are good investments and guarantee the peace of mind you need.

Here, we discuss a “before and after” of a remodelled home in Mexico City. The home owners wanted their old and traditional room remodelled into a more chic and modern one.