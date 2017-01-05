They remodeled the home entrance on a tiny budget, with spectacular result!

Remodelling your home need not be daunting. You may want just a minor change in the bathroom, or maybe you want your kitchen cabinets changed. Remodelling your home is easy and can be done well within the budget if you know exactly you want. Remodelled homes are good investments and guarantee the peace of mind you need.
Here, we discuss a “before and after” of a remodelled home in Mexico City. The home owners wanted their old and traditional room remodelled into a more chic and modern one.
As you can see this room has columns and arches that have nothing modern in the concept of decoration and interior architecture, And if you want to bring a modern design that is functional, you have to start by demolishing some of those older details of construction that are out of context today.
Let’s see in the following pictures the amazing transformation the home went though.
In the original room, the curved wall did not encourage communication with the interior of the house and exposing the staircase leading up to the second floor.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
Where the entry archway stood, the wall built and with an interesting colour and texture. The wall is made with natural quartzite stone and new ceilings have been placed too. The white marble flooring has been conserved.
The stone wall with colours ranging from dull gray to brown complements the white flooring and makes for a trendy look. Note that the marble floor does not make contact with the stone wall as the union of the two would make for a strong contrast. The union has been eased with fine white gravel laid for about half a foot distance between the floor and wall. The gravel also conceals any electrical wiring around.
Also noteworthy, are the three lights placed to illuminate the wall. This wall draws attention from the rest of the house to itself.
A construction that does not take much time or money completely transforms this home and defines it with simple colours and forms.