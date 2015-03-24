Garden Facelift

Think of the garden as a private sanctuary, a place where you and your loved ones can spend quality time together and be connected with the outdoors. Spring is here, days are becoming just that little bit longer, and the sun is creating a natural warmth that we have all been missing. Naturally, our desire to be outside is becoming stronger, and so now really is the time to create the your own private outdoor setting in your garden.

What type of garden do you want to create? Whether you desire a space to socialise with family and friends, a tranquil oasis, a kids playground, or a simple no-fuss garden, at homify we have what you're looking for. This could be the day that starts it all— scroll down to see some of the best gardens we have compiled from our design and landscaping experts.