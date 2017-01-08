Before and after: the apartment was unrecognizable!

The reconstruction of a house is not to break free of the past and erase history, but is instead a method of helping old building adapt to modern lifestyle. Technology advancement in home construction essentials like lighting, plumbing, heating, ventilation and temperature management that ensures efficient energy consumption is another reason why homeowners have to replace old with new.

Renovation experts are engaged in helping owners redesign their abodes in such a way that it retains base essence through its foundation though its exteriors are transformed. The project we bring forth for your exploration and scrutiny is a two bedroom apartment that has undergone a stylish transformation. The house was given a refreshing coat of paint and other finishes to restore its past glory.