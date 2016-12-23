18 ideas for decorating the walls of your home

Giving your walls a unique treatment or finish is a great option for completely changing the look or ambiance of your home. It’s not something that you can achieve easily on your own, and it’s advisable to get tips or suggestions from an interior design professional before you get started.
In this article, we present 18 ideas that can help you to decide on the right treatment for your walls.
The three dimensional effect of a wall panel works well, especially when the rest of the details, including the ceiling, furniture and décor is designed to match with it.
Introducing stone cladding or ceramic tiles on the background wall of a small entrance adds style to the area. A floating shelf with flowers or décor accessories enhances the welcoming feel.
Although this is a simpler option, the sheen provided by the white ceramic tiles adds sophistication to the living room. The brown sofa contrasts the white background, providing relief.
Modern kitchens lean towards the neutral colour palette, so if you are one of those people who like bold colours, using bright ceramic tiles on the back splash area introduces a refreshing change and brings energy to the kitchen.
This is another way to break the monotony of white in a room. The 3-D panel running along the top portion of the wall coordinates perfectly with the colour of the furnishings to present a synergistic look in the bedroom.
Instead of tiling the bathroom walls with regular ceramic tiles, creating a mosaic adds texture and beauty. Paired with gold fittings, it brings glamour to this bathroom.
This cement wall is quite basic, but the addition of built-in lights along the bottom brings an interesting feature to the area. The colourful modern painting provides a refreshing contrast to the industrial look.
Another option for the bathroom is to do away with paint altogether and use different textures such as natural stone, cement and tiles on the walls. It makes it easier to maintain.
Using stone or wood to clad the walls on a terrace brings in a lovely natural element to the area, adding to the relaxed ambiance.
You can use brick to create a 3-D effect in the walkway leading to the terrace or yard to bring a unique look to the area.
In this living room, tiles are used to clad the background wall. It blends with the neutral colour palette but adds texture. The advantage of a neutral wall coating is that it matches with any colour of furnishings.
Using a 3-D panel or cladding on the portion of the wall behind the television adds a lovely décor element to the living room. In this room, the cabinet complements the panel beautifully to bring a sophisticated air to the living area.
Another idea for adding texture to a wall is to use rough stone cladding on the background wall. In brings rustic warmth to the area.
A melange of ceramic tiles in different patterns and hues creates a memorable element in this kitchen. It also adds a vibrant, fun vibe to the setting.
Adding a 3-D panel or a floor-to-ceiling headboard on the space behind the bed brings warmth and sophistication to this modern bedroom.
An exposed brick finish is great for bringing in a rustic touch to any area. In this kitchen, it adds warmth to the space besides contrasting the neutral palette in the rest of the home.
3-D wall treatments are easy to install and come in a variety of shapes, patterns and textures that suit almost any style of home décor.
Of course, the best way to coat a wall is to bring in a unique element that makes it memorable, like in this entrance way, where the textured wood panels add a standout feature.
See 9 ideas to renew the home entrance with stone slabs for some more ideas on using wall coverings for your entrance.