Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

18 ideas for decorating the walls of your home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Apartamento, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style living room
Loading admin actions …

Giving your walls a unique treatment or finish is a great option for completely changing the look or ambiance of your home. It’s not something that you can achieve easily on your own, and it’s advisable to get tips or suggestions from an interior design professional before you get started.

In this article, we present 18 ideas that can help you to decide on the right treatment for your walls.

​1. 3-D effect

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The three dimensional effect of a wall panel works well, especially when the rest of the details, including the ceiling, furniture and décor is designed to match with it.

2. A small strip at the entrance

Ambiente Sala, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style living room
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Introducing stone cladding or ceramic tiles on the background wall of a small entrance adds style to the area. A floating shelf with flowers or décor accessories enhances the welcoming feel.

3. White tiles

Ambiente Sala, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style living room
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Although this is a simpler option, the sheen provided by the white ceramic tiles adds sophistication to the living room. The brown sofa contrasts the white background, providing relief.

4. A striking background

Cozinha, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Modern kitchens lean towards the neutral colour palette, so if you are one of those people who like bold colours, using bright ceramic tiles on the back splash area introduces a refreshing change and brings energy to the kitchen.

5. Detailing at the top

A mostra de arquitetura Casa Show Perucaba, no Condomínio Reserva do Perucaba, Arapiraca, Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style bedroom
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

This is another way to break the monotony of white in a room. The 3-D panel running along the top portion of the wall coordinates perfectly with the colour of the furnishings to present a synergistic look in the bedroom.

6. Mosaic wall in the bathroom

Bathroom The White Room Modern bathroom Ceramic Black Building,Interior design,House,Flooring,Floor,Plumbing fixture,Art,Tints and shades,Ceiling,Glass
The White Room

Bathroom

The White Room
The White Room
The White Room

Instead of tiling the bathroom walls with regular ceramic tiles, creating a mosaic adds texture and beauty. Paired with gold fittings, it brings glamour to this bathroom.


7. Embedded lights

A mostra de arquitetura Casa Show Perucaba, no Condomínio Reserva do Perucaba, Arapiraca, Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style bedroom
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

This cement wall is quite basic, but the addition of built-in lights along the bottom brings an interesting feature to the area. The colourful modern painting provides a refreshing contrast to the industrial look.

8. Coated walls in the bathroom

A mostra de arquitetura Casa Show Perucaba, no Condomínio Reserva do Perucaba, Arapiraca, Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style bathroom
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Another option for the bathroom is to do away with paint altogether and use different textures such as natural stone, cement and tiles on the walls. It makes it easier to maintain.

9. Texture on the terrace wall

Terrace Aayam Consultants Modern balcony, veranda & terrace terrace,rooftop terrace
Aayam Consultants

Terrace

Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants

Using stone or wood to clad the walls on a terrace brings in a lovely natural element to the area, adding to the relaxed ambiance.

10. Another idea for using 3-D panels

Área de lazer no cond. Barra Bali, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style garden
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

You can use brick to create a 3-D effect in the walkway leading to the terrace or yard to bring a unique look to the area.

11. Stone cladding

Sala, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style living room
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

In this living room, tiles are used to clad the background wall. It blends with the neutral colour palette but adds texture. The advantage of a neutral wall coating is that it matches with any colour of furnishings.

12. Panel behind the television

Enormous Living homify Minimalist walls & floors
homify

Enormous Living

homify
homify
homify

Using a 3-D panel or cladding on the portion of the wall behind the television adds a lovely décor element to the living room. In this room, the cabinet complements the panel beautifully to bring a sophisticated air to the living area.

13. Texture to provide relief

Apartamento com personalidade em Maceió Alagoas, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Living roomAccessories & decoration
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Another idea for adding texture to a wall is to use rough stone cladding on the background wall. In brings rustic warmth to the area.

14. A mix of ceramic patterned tiles

Cozinha, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

A melange of ceramic tiles in different patterns and hues creates a memorable element in this kitchen. It also adds a vibrant, fun vibe to the setting.

15. Headboard for the bed

batman bedroom ZERO9 Country style bedroom
ZERO9

batman bedroom

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Adding a 3-D panel or a floor-to-ceiling headboard on the space behind the bed brings warmth and sophistication to this modern bedroom.

16. Brick finish for a rustic look

Interior design, Eternity Designers Eternity Designers Modern kitchen
Eternity Designers

Interior design

Eternity Designers
Eternity Designers
Eternity Designers

An exposed brick finish is great for bringing in a rustic touch to any area. In this kitchen, it adds warmth to the space besides contrasting the neutral palette in the rest of the home.

17. Some more 3-D treatments

Sala estar e jantar no cond. Barra Bali, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style living room
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

3-D wall treatments are easy to install and come in a variety of shapes, patterns and textures that suit almost any style of home décor.

18. A never-seen-before feature

Apartamento, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style living room
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Of course, the best way to coat a wall is to bring in a unique element that makes it memorable, like in this entrance way, where the textured wood panels add a standout feature.

See 9 ideas to renew the home entrance with stone slabs for some more ideas on using wall coverings for your entrance.

A beautiful and furnished 3800 sqft family home in New Delhi
Which of these ideas is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks