A boring flat gets a modern touch (and the results are spectacular)!

Living in a house that has been in the family for generations that still has classic style dark flooring and decor? If you are considering on giving it a facelift but want to retain its old world charm and essence then it is advisable to select a renovation professional that understands your needs.

In this ideabook we present the transformation of a traditional residence to a modern abode by shedding all its dull colors and heavy furniture and taking on a lighter hue. Renovation and restoration experts have restored the old vitality and character of the house by splashing it with neutral colors and planting large windows to bring in natural light. Here are some before and after pictures of the project that will help our readers to shed all fears and undertake the renovation required for modern house.