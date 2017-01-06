32 small and modern bathrooms to copy from instantly

A bathroom is the most private room in a house, and it is more than just a place for your toiletries. Ideally, it should reflect the era in which we live. It can also be experimented with in terms of accessories and colours by introducing popular colours from the eighties or the floral and mustard theme of the sixties. However, like with a kitchen, the layout of a bathroom is vital as you can only change so much with a new coat of paint or attractive fixtures and furnishings.

For this reason, today we bring you 32 professional design ideas that can inspire you to make the most of the space available in your small bathroom.