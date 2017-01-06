Your browser is out-of-date.

32 small and modern bathrooms to copy from instantly

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Bagno Zona Note Casa Mazzara due, Alfonso D'errico Architetto Alfonso D'errico Architetto Modern bathroom
A bathroom is the most private room in a house, and it is more than just a place for your toiletries. Ideally, it should reflect the era in which we live. It can also be experimented with in terms of accessories and colours by introducing popular colours from the eighties or the floral and mustard theme of the sixties. However, like with a kitchen, the layout of a bathroom is vital as you can only change so much with a new coat of paint or attractive fixtures and furnishings.

For this reason, today we bring you 32 professional design ideas that can inspire you to make the most of the space available in your small bathroom.

1. Cement tiles can decorate the bathroom and give it personality

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Country style bathroom
2. A comfortable bath tub + a spacious shower create a unique and functional environment

TARIMA DE ROBLE STORM - MADRID, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern bathroom
3. The combination of wood and white can have a phenomenal result

Casa - Studio, ARCHILAB architettura e design ARCHILAB architettura e design Modern bathroom
4. A mirror along with a skylight brightens up a small space

A casa di Giulia, Plastudio Plastudio Eclectic style bathroom
5. Stunning contrasts between the walls, furniture and shower stall

Casa Vitelli, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style bathroom
6. Light blue on the walls combined with white cabinets

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern bathroom
7. The elongated shower stall on the left takes full advantage of the rectangular space

Spazi ritrovati, studio antonio perrone architetto studio antonio perrone architetto Modern bathroom
8. Space saving shelves

Bagno Casa Mazzara, Alfonso D'errico Architetto Alfonso D'errico Architetto Modern bathroom
9. Completely white with warm wood furnishing

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimalist bathroom
10. Tiled wall coating if white isn’t a favourite

Attico quartiere ostiense, zona gazometro - Roma, Formaementis Formaementis Minimalist bathroom
11. A double sink with two different solutions

Bagno Zona Note Casa Mazzara due, Alfonso D'errico Architetto Alfonso D'errico Architetto Modern bathroom
12. Hexagonal tiles behind the toilet area

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern bathroom
13. Glass walls in the shower area

Una residenza privata nel campanile dell'antica cattedrale di Santa Colomba., Cumo Mori Roversi Architetti Cumo Mori Roversi Architetti Modern bathroom
14. Parallel arrangement of main elements and another option if you don’t like white

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern bathroom
15. The minimalist solution to a bath tub

PASSIVE HOUSE, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Modern bathroom
Get ideas for minimalist bathroom design.

16. Large tempered glass structure that incorporates the shower

Interior design - White Loft - Treviso Italy, IMAGO DESIGN IMAGO DESIGN Minimalist bathroom
17. Refreshing wall coatings for a Mediterranean theme

Casa Amalasunta, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style bathroom
18. Dark cabinet under the sink contrasts the beige walls

Casa SID, Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Modern bathroom Pottery Beige
19. A floor level shower

Open space in collina, QUADRASTUDIO QUADRASTUDIO Modern bathroom
20. Texture on the walls

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern bathroom
21. LED backlighting behind the mirrors on the central wall

CAMILLUCCIA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
22. A large central mirror

Trastevere House, Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design Minimalist bathroom
23. Warm tone of the floor and wall coatings

Recupero di sottotetto, VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO Modern bathroom
24. Textures brought in by the wall in the shower area and teak wood

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
25. The glamour of a chandelier

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist bathroom
26. A sliding panel turns the tub into a shower

UN APPARTAMENTO D'ELITE, SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO Modern bathroom
27. A classic touch in the fixtures and the sink

una casa di campagna, archbcstudio archbcstudio Classic style bathroom
28. A vintage touch created by using cement tiles

Ristrutturazione appartamento | Roma - Porta Maggiore, 02A Studio 02A Studio Classic style bathroom Ceramic Beige
29. An ethnic look with a few decorative elements

Rustico con charme, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Rustic style bathroom
30. Extensive coverage with wood and cement

TRADIZIONE, PERSONALITA', ECLETTISMO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Modern bathroom
31. The shape of the basin

Casa L_01, Gimmigi Lab Architettura Gimmigi Lab Architettura Modern bathroom
32. A mix of the classic tub + modern shower + rustic style

Interior Design e Progettazione | Villa I Gelsi, Studio Maggiore Architettura Studio Maggiore Architettura Modern bathroom
For more ideas, see 15 bathrooms you must see before your renovate yours.

A modern, elegant and functional home for the Indian family
Which of these ideas would you like to copy? Answer in the comments.


